Kim Zolciak Was The First To Call Off The Divorce -- Here's What Happened!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are giving their marriage another shot.

In a shocking turn of events on Friday, the 45-year-old reality star and the 37-year-old former football player decided to call off their divorce. This was completely unexpected given the fact that the couple had been so nasty toward each other for the past few months! But they seem to want to reconcile and work through their issues now — something their kids appear to be happy about! Shortly after the news broke, Ariana Biermann took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie of herself, along with the message, “God is so good.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

She and her siblings must be so thrilled their parents are staying together! But what led them to make that decision? Well, we’re getting some answers! A source revealed to Page Six on Friday night that Kim and Kroy were in a good place agains, so she terminated her divorce filing:

“They’ve been working on things. They’ve been talking more lately and getting along, so she decided to call it off.”

Now, talk about a HUGE surprise with that statement! We’re talking about the two people who accused each other of everything from: gambling addictions, drug problems, mental abuse, kidnapping, and more over the past few months. So that doesn’t seem like they were “getting along,” at least to us!

Meanwhile, an insider shared with Us Weekly that the couple are “doing the best for their kids” and are “getting along at the moment.” However, the source mentioned that “Lord only knows what will happen” and “Tomorrow might be different.” Yeesh, they don’t seem sure that Kroy and Kim will work things out!

What do YOU think about the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.