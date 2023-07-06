NeNe Leakes Reconnected With Sworn Enemy Kim Zolciak Amid Nasty Kroy Biermann Divorce!

NeNe Leakes is being a pillar of support for… Kim Zolciak?!

TMZ stopped the 55-year-old in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, and she dropped a BOMBSHELL! NeNe was asked what she thought about her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar’s messy divorce from Kroy Biermann. Surprisingly, she revealed she’d recently reached out to her sworn enemy — and they actually talked for a while! AWESOME news! We love that they were able to squash their beef!

But on the sadder side of things, the Bravo star said she couldn’t actually tell how the mom of six was doing amid the split:

“I don’t know how she’s doing overall. I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during the time when I was really going through something. I would have to think she’s taking it hard. It’s divorce. It’s not easy.”

So Kim reached out to NeNe when she lost her husband Gregg??

As we previously reported, the fashion designer’s husband Gregg sadly lost his battle with colon cancer in late 2021 at only 66. In a birthday tribute last year, NeNe expressed how much she missed her hubby on Instagram, writing in a heartbreaking post:

“I feel like you went somewhere and you’ll be back.”

So, so sad. She clearly needed all the support she could get — we’re just floored to learn Kim was one of those shoulders to cry on!

It seems like even though these two have such a rough history, they know when to step back and take things seriously! It’s shocking to hear that they’re each other’s support system, for sure, but it’s wonderful they’re able to have that relationship, all things considered.

RHOA fans know how bad things got between the two when NeNe filed a lawsuit against the production last year because they allegedly “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Kim’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” The suit claimed she used racial slurs against NeNe as well as some of her other Black co-stars. The legal docs (which were dropped just four months after they were filed) even claimed Kim called NeNe’s house a “roach nest” and suggested she was a drug user. Yikes…

But it sounds like these ladies have always kept their hearts open to one another.

Good thing for Kim, as she needs all the help she can get right now! We’ve been keeping you up to date with all things Kim and Kroy, and it’s been a wild ride. From the insane money woes, to the cops being called multiple times (on both of them!), to a custody battle for their younger kiddos — it’s been one hell of a messy split! Who knew Kim could turn to NeNe for support?

What do U think about these two reconnecting, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

