Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann 'Determined' To Put Kids First & Amicably Co-Parent Amid Nasty Divorce!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are doing whatever they can to co-parent their kids amicably!

According to Us Weekly on Thursday, a source shared that the former couple is “determined” to put their six children — Kaia, Kane, KJ, Kash, Brielle, and Ariana – first despite what’s going on with their bitter divorce! They explained:

“Despite everything Kim and Kroy are going through, they will always put their children’s needs above all else. That’s their No. 1 priority no matter what and what will help them co-parent moving forward. Regardless of how they feel about each other, they’re determined to remain amicable when it comes to their kids.”

That’s great to hear they can agree on at least one thing. But Kim and Kroy may want to work on the amicable part because their breakup has been anything but so far!

Ever since they filed for divorce in May, the pair have been extremely nasty while exchanging back-and-forth accusations about each other. This includes claims about alleged gambling addictions, drug problems, mental abuse, and kidnapping. On top of the allegations against each other, they’ve also been dealing with some serious financial troubles. Kim and Kroy owe the IRS over $1 million and $15k to their home state of Georgia in unpaid taxes. And that’s only the start of their problems. Later, the two were also each sued by two different companies over unpaid bills.

Yeesh. Things aren’t looking good for Kim and Kroy! It’s definitely been a messy situation. However, they only have themselves to blame for it! Nevertheless, their split has been sad to watch play out, especially when you think about how their kids must be affected by this drama.

Despite how nasty they’ve been toward each other lately, the parents seem to be putting in the extra effort to play nice in front of their kids. They were spotted for the first time together, walking side by side with their children into church on Sunday. The Zolciak-Biermann crew also went to a local bakery later on. At least they are trying! And it’s a step in the right direction toward hopefully a solid co-parenting situation between Kim and Kroy in the future. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures from their day together (below):

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann attend church with their kids amid divorce https://t.co/NuhrqhfYPz pic.twitter.com/3VS1v8SirI — Page Six (@PageSix) July 7, 2023

We’ll see if the exes can move past their public feud and get to a better place for the sake of their kids. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kim and Kroy will eventually get to a place where they can amicably co-parent? Or do you believe too much has happened for them to ever become friendly exes? Let us know in the comments below!

