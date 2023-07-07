Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann CALL OFF Divorce! Wow!

We did NOT see this one coming!

On Friday, Kim Zolciak officially called off her divorce to Kroy Biermann. According to court docs obtained by TMZ, she filed to dismiss and the former football star will be doing the same.

This is SHOCKING considering the absolute nastiness that has been playing out in the court and press in recent weeks!

The same sources reveal that Kim and Kroy have been getting along great and want to try and make the marriage work for their four young children specifically. On Sunday, the formerly contentious pair were even spotted attending church services together in a display of amicable co-parenting.

After all the drama, do U think the Biermanns can truly wipe the slate clean and start fresh?? Or is this all a business move to not add on to their debts?? Let us know if the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/Instagram]