Simone Biles Tried Botox -- Why She Will NOT Be Doing That Again! 

Star Seeker

Gymnastics

The one beauty procedure Simone Biles won’t ever try again? Botox!

In a video posted on TikTok Friday, the gymnast showed fans how she got ready for the women’s gymnastics all-around competition at the Paris Olympics the day before. (FYI, she won another gold medal at the event! Amazing!) As she put on her makeup, Simone ended up chatting about her experience with getting Botox for the first time for her 27th birthday earlier this year. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t great! So much so she refuses to get Botox again! Simone said:

“I have a funny story for you guys. So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it. So I haven’t got it again, and mind you that was back in March.”

Why? The Olympian went on to explain that following the procedure, one eyebrow would start to lift on its own while she was at practice! OMG! What?! Other gymnasts would point it out to her. However, Simone was unable to get it to go down for almost 20 seconds. She added:

“It would randomly do that!”

Her face has thankfully since returned to normal. Phew! She even showed she could do “all the facial [expressions]” while scrunching up her forehead. Now, Simone is “not doing that again.” Fair enough! After the experience she had? We don’t blame her! Watch the video (below):

@simonebilesowens

get ready with meeee for all around finals @ the olympics ???????? #olympics #gymnastics #usa #paris

♬ original sound – Simone Biles

[Image via Simone Biles/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Aug 03, 2024 13:53pm PDT

