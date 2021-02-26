Woman Pleaded For Husband's Killer To Come Forward -- But Now She's Being Charged With Her Ex-Boyfriend!

A woman who witnessed the grizzly murder of her airline executive husband was arrested this week after police identified her ex-boyfriend as the alleged gunman in his killing.

According to Dallas police, Jennifer Faith carried out an “emotional affair” with her ex-boyfriend, Darrin Ruben Lopez, in the weeks leading up to the October shooting death of her husband, James Faith.

The heinous act occurred on a quiet morning last fall — a day after the couple had celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. The American Airlines information technology director and his wife were out walking their dog in their Dallas neighborhood, when, out of nowhere, a man ran up to them and shot James multiple times.

Jennifer told NBCDFW at the time:

“I heard running behind me, and I turned around and all of a sudden somebody just started shooting at him. And just kept shooting and shooting and shooting.”

The gunman reportedly wrapped Jennifer’s wrists with duct tape and struck her before trying to take her jewelry. No arrests were made, and Jennifer pleaded for anyone with information to come forward in a December interview with the local news station, telling viewers:

“My hope is that someday perhaps the person will realize the gravity of what they’ve done and what they have taken from myself and my daughter. He was just the backbone of our family. It was just devastating.”

Well, police eventually took in a suspect: Jennifer’s former boyfriend, who allegedly drove from his home in Tennessee to shoot James, according to the arrest warrant affidavit — and a month after Lopez’s arrest, Jennifer was cuffed herself on a federal charge of obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of her husband — though it’s still unclear to what extent that “obstruction” entails.

For his part, Lopez is charged with murder and remains held in the Dallas County Jail on $1 million bail. According to the affidavit, he and Jennifer dated in high school and college — but they were apparently keeping in close contact in the weeks leading up to James’ murder.

Police say Jennifer described her relationship with her former boyfriend as “a full-blown emotional affair” in the 14,363 calls and texts they had exchanged between Sept. 30 and Oct. 30, 2020. The mother also said that she and Lopez had a “five-year plan on how they would be together,” per the affidavit.

Jennifer and her husband were said to have been having marital problems. Neither she nor Lopez have entered a plea.

