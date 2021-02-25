Police Say This Man Cut Out A Woman's Heart, Cooked It, & Fed It To His Family!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]



In a particularly disturbing homicide case, an Oklahoma man may face the death penalty after allegedly cutting his neighbor’s heart out, cooking it with some potatoes for his family, and then killing them as well.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Lawrence Paul Anderson (pictured above) confessed to slaughtering two family members — his uncle Leon Pye, 67, and his four-year-old niece Kaeos Yates — after breaking into one of his relative’s neighbor’s houses and murdering the woman who lived there, too.

On February 9, Chickasha police responded to a 911 call from a local home in which a woman pleaded for help. At the scene, they heard a woman yelling, and forced their way in — only to find Leon already dead, and his granddaughter Kaeos critically injured. Delsie Pye, Lawrence’s aunt, was still alive but had stab wounds in both eyes. OSBI said:

“Chickasha Police Officers observed Anderson throwing up in the living room into some pillows.”

The young girl died in the back of the ambulance on the scene, and Anderson was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. There, he revealed the full extent of the crime. An agent wrote in a request for a search warrant of the Pye house:

“He confessed to going to 227 West Minnesota Avenue, Chickasha. He used his shoulder to knock in the back door. There were two German Shepherd dogs in the house. Anderson advised he killed the female resident and cut her heart out.”

The agent told the judge that Anderson then “took the heart back to 214 West Minnesota, Chickasha” and “cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.” The agent wanted to collect evidence from the home like “pots, pans and any utensils for cooking.”

The grizzly case has sparked local outrage, seeing as Anderson is a convicted felon and repeat offender whose 20 year prison sentence was dramatically reduced. According to The Oklahoman, the 42-year-old was first sent to prison in 2006 for four years for attacking his girlfriend, holding her at gunpoint, and possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute. He was released after just two years.

In 2012, Anderson was sentenced again to 15 years for selling crack cocaine near an elementary school, but was released after only five years. Less than five months after his 2017 release, he was sentenced to 20 years for breaking probation when he accosted a woman at her car in a church parking lot, while carrying a gun and a vial of PCP hidden in his underwear — but Governor Kevin Stitt reduced the sentence to nine years, per the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation. And he was released after serving just three.

Anderson was released on January 18, and taken in by his aunt and uncle — the same pair he allegedly stabbed three weeks later. Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said he plans to charge Anderson on Tuesday, noting that the death penalty “is on the table.” He added:

“This has to be addressed by the Legislature, sooner rather than later, because more people are going to get killed.”

So awful. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones at this difficult time, and we hope that justice is served.

