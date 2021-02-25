Lady GaGa’s Dog Walker Shot FOUR Times And Her Two Dogs Stolen!!

OMG! Lady GaGa’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest four times Wednesday night as two of the singer’s three French Bulldogs were stolen.

According to reports, Fischer had been taking care of GaGa’s dogs while she is away shooting her new film Gucci in Italy. But at around 10 p.m., the 30-year-old took Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo for a walk in Hollywood where he was said to have been ambushed outside his home by two men.

The police told DailyMail.com that the suspects (two Black males in baseball hats) were last seen leaving northbound in a white BMW or Nissan. While confirming the shooting, officers added it was too early in the investigation to declare “if it was a robbery.” Gang violence and homelessness have also not been ruled out as causes. Additionally, investigators do not know if the suspects even realized the pups were owned by such a high profile celebrity.

ET, on the other hand, suggests one shooter was involved and that he used a semi automatic handgun which has yet to be recovered. Either way, the search for the suspect(s) is still open.

Meanwhile, Ryan is said to be in the hospital after police arrived to find him barely breathing. While his condition is largely unknown, TMZ reported Thursday that he is expected to make a full recovery. We really hope he does!!

As is evident in footage captured by KABC, Fischer was an incredibly dedicated dog walker. Despite being horribly injured, the young man was clinging to Miss Asia, the only remaining pup, as he awaited medical help. The black French Bulldog was taken to LAPD‘s Hollywood headquarters and has since been retrieved by one of the Oscar winner’s bodyguards.

Meanwhile, GaGa, who is no doubt very worried especially given her drastic distance from home, has pledged a $500,000 reward for the safe return of Koji and Gustavo, “no questions asked.” Given that the main reason for this attack may have been monetary purposes (the breed is sadly in high demand lately and typically sells for $1,500-$3,000 or up to $10,000 if a pedigree), the suspect(s) may find the reward enough to hand over the stolen canines!

Or at least that’s what we’re wishing for because we cannot imagine the grief GaGa must be feeling with two pups missing and Ryan in the hospital! Anyone with information on the dogs’ whereabouts can email: [email protected]

Let’s get Koji and Gustavo home safe!! And Ryan safe and healing following yesterday’s traumatic events!

