Will Smith Released A Video Of Crowds Coming To Adore Him, And It's A Fake, Embarrassing AI Horror Show!

Will Smith, what the HELL is this?!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has left the internet absolutely SHOCKED with his latest attempt to chase fame… Because he seemingly used AI to create the illusion of die hard fans! If you didn’t know, the 56-year-old is currently touring across Europe bringing some of his biggest hits to fans in the region. But the fans in question must not be turning out like he had expected or SOMETHING, because he’s resorted to a bottom-of-the-barrel solution to garner hype, and it’s MAJORLY embarrassing.

On August 12, the Suicide Squad star shared a video on his official YouTube account of himself sining Can You Make It to a sea of excited fans… Well, kinda. While there’s definitely some genuine footage in there, it’s layered in with shots of people holding signs and cheering on the actor that REALLY just strikes the eye weird. They have that certain rubbery, uncanny valley appearance that you only see in AI-generated slop! We’re not kidding! Some of the AI-generated fans’ faces are literally melting off in several shots! See for yourself (below):

What in the world! It’s bad enough to use AI to create the illusion of a fuller crowd, but to ALSO prompt it create imagery of people adoring to this level is CRAZY! There’s literally fan holding a sign that says Will’s music helped him “survive cancer.” Likeeeeee, WHAT?! Either Will’s ego is THAT big or someone on his team needs to be fired!

In the comments, users quickly flooded in to hold the Oscar winner accountable for the “humiliating” footage:

“Ok, this guy definitely has a humiliation fetish. No other explanation for releasing a crowd of AI abominations holding up misspelled signs about how he saved their lives.” “It’s over, bro. Just enjoy your retirement.” “The crowd is ai lmfao” “Unreal concert man! (Like literally, the crowd is AI)” “Imagine being this rich and famous and having to use AI footage of crowds and bot comments on your video. Tragic, man. You used to be cool.” “I’ve never seen someone continuously humiliate themselves over and over the way Will does. It’s fascinating to witness.” “AI crowd, Embarrassing” “Thoughts and prayers to all of these disfigured people in the crowds. Missing limbs, 6 and 7 fingers, melted faces. Will is truly an inspiration” “Will, come on bro. You’re rich, you don’t need to chase fame anymore” “It’s equal parts embarrassing as it is hilarious. AI crowd to top it off as well. Sad as hell lol” “Will Smith has got to be one of the ultimate falloffs, there was a time when his team didn’t need to generate a crowd and he seemed naturally cool but I imagine that had to do with high-budget production too. AI will be our undoing… and from so many unseen angles. Funny.” “Okay, this is really funny. Making a fake crowd of people with signs talking about how you saved their lives holy moly. Will knows he [fell] off and is having a crisis about it.”

Seriously! His career post-Oscars slap needs to be studied, because this is seriously one of the wildest fall offs we’ve ever seen!

Will needs to remember who he is! This is just a nightmare…

