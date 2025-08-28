Ellen DeGeneres 'Flipped Out' When Bullied Staff Hit Back With This Savage Prank!

Ellen DeGeneres was NOT a happy camper when her staff flipped the script on her!

Allegations of the talk show host’s true ways have run rampant over the past several years. Some have accused her of creating a toxic work environment on her talk show, others have accused her of racial insensitivity, and some have claimed she’s just a downright bully.

When the floodgates opened up against Ellen in 2020, her fan favor began to plummet. It was just two years later that the final episode of her show premiered, bringing an end to decades of daytime TV… And in the opinions of many, an unruly boss. The allegations were enough to end her show, derail her attempted stand-up comedy comeback, AND permanently evict her from so many fans’ hearts. She doesn’t even live in the country anymore!

But there was a time long, long ago where pranks where her bread and butter. And true highlights of her show! But according to an insider, when her disgruntled staff turned the table on her, she “flipped out.”

Related: Inside The Voice Crisis Talks After Snoop Dogg’s Homophobic Rant!

On Wednesday, a source, who was too nervous to let the outlet use his real name, told the DailyMail.com a tale of when staffers on The Ellen Show had enough of her grumpy behavior and took the opportunity to give her a tase of her own medicine. They told the outlet:

“She like Vans shoes with white laces. And someone swapped it with a toddler version of the same shoes — basically to say, like, you’re being a baby.”

OMG! That’s diabolical… What a stroke of genius! LOLz!

So how did she react? Did she take a breath, do a bit of reflection, and join in on the laugh? NOPE. According to the insider, she went off:

“She went to put them on, and she flipped out.”

YIKES. It’s not clear during what season of the show this prank occurred, but there was apparently a silver lining to her bad days… The show, which usually took up to an hour to tape, would be expedited. The anonymous source told the outlet:

“Tapings were usually 45 minutes to an hour. When she was in a bad mood, we had extra quick tapings.”

We’re willing to guess that prank day made for a super quick taping! Ha!

What are your reactions to this story, Perezcious readers? Do you believe it? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via TheEllenShow/YouTube]