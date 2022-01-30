Willem Dafoe Finally Hosts While Katy Perry Performs Alongside Giant Mushrooms – Check Out The SNL Highlights HERE!

Why did it take so long for Saturday Night Live to have Willem Dafoe host?!

The 66-year-old actor FINALLY made his hosting debut and really brought his A-game on Saturday night. In his opening monologue, it was all about the criticism he has received over the years about his “over the top” acting, joking that he is not as subtle as Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino. He quipped:

“I can’t help that I have an expressive face. I can’t control it. I don’t think about controlling it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino. Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘You know what role you’d be perfect for? The Joker.’ It’s always nice to hear that you got the vibe of a sociopath.”

Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day also made a hilarious appearance from the audience, portraying fans from Dafoe’s hometown of Appleton, Wisconsin, who repeatedly got his movies wrong. His deadpan response to them correctly remembering that he was in Speed 2: Cruise Control is a must-see! Ch-ch-check out the opening monologue (below):

In one of the night’s best sketches, Chloe Fineman’s Belle from Beauty and the Beast uses a magic mirror to check in on her father after being with Pete Davidson’s Beast for some time. But what she saw may have traumatized her forever! Instead of looking for his daughter, Dafoe as her father Maurice seemed more interested in spending some quality time with himself and got into all the freaky things that he wouldn’t normally be able to do. Watch the hilarious and stellar performance from the Spider-Man star (below):

The comedy trio from Please Don’t Destroy returned but this time with a 10-year-old friend named Connor. We cannot deny that the kid made the entire sketch, in which the whole premise was the guys becoming increasingly jealous over him. The lines and facial expressions from Connor were just pure gold! Take a look for yourself (below):

Another highlight of the evening had to be when Peyton Manning passionately discussed the popular series, Emily in Paris, during the Weekend Update. While he was supposed to watch and talk about the NFL’s season playoffs, he became distracted when he binge-watched the entire second season of the Netflix show. And of course, he had to put his two cents into all of the reports about Tom Brady retiring – and how Emily in Paris could be a factor into it:

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true. I think it’s probably just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. I really think for Tom right now, it’s just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily. Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do. That’s what everyone expected me to do, but if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself.”

Check out the hilarious moment (below) – especially to see him use a telestrator to show Emily’s playbook.

Too funny!!!

Katy Perry returned to the Studio 8H stage for the fourth time as the musical guest on Saturday, performing two numbers that seemed to be straight out of her Las Vegas residency. The 37-year-old singer first showed off her dancing skills during an upbeat performance of When I’m Gone. She also brought it with the fashion, featuring her dancers in mushroom costumes while holding “Eat Me” signs.

Love it! Then, Perry came out with a stripped-back version of her 2019 track Never Really Over. She once again dazzled the audience with her stellar vocals, all while nestled amongst some, you guessed it, giant mushrooms.

To be honest, we just loved how enthusiastic and excited it seemed Dafoe was throughout this gig. It really made the night even more enjoyable! In case you missed the episode, ch-ch-check out the rest of the sketches (below):

What did YOU think of last night’s SNL, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

