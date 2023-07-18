Listen To This: Go To The Light!

One of the best things about streaming and social media is that a great song can find an audience – it might just take a while.

It’s happened for Taylor Swift with Cruel Summer and it’s also happening for WILLIS and I Think I Like It When It Rains.

This came out in 2017 but has gone viral now!

The song is clearly from a band. Live instrumentals. Sentimental lyrics. Soothing vocals. An instantly catchy hook. A recipe for a major win!

Check it out above!

