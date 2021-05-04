Listen To This: Snake, Just Like You!

Travis Barker is the go-to for artists wanting to capture the pop-punk soul of the early 2000s!

The Blink-182 drummer is featured on Willow Smith‘s new song and also produced the track.

This is what we wish Miley Cyrus would have been able to accomplish with her Dead Petz era. It rocks. It’s wonderfully weird. And, it’s just really great!

Strip away all the production and this song would hold up with just an acoustic guitar or a piano.

We dig this new emo direction for Willow!

Check out transparent soul above!

