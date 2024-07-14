Yikes! Wiz Khalifa Charged With Illegal Drug Possession After Performing At Music Festival In Romania!

Wiz Khalifa has found himself in some legal trouble!

The Black and Yellow rapper was reportedly arrested and charged with illegal drug possession after allegedly consuming marijuana during his performance at the Beach Please! Festival in Romania on Saturday night! DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime prosecutors, issued a statement relating to the arrest on Sunday:

“The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism — Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk. During a recital held during a music festival held in the resort of Costinești, Constanța county, [Khalifa] possessed over 18 grams of cannabis (risk drug) and consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”

Yikes! It’s no secret Wiz likes to partake, but it probably wouldn’t have been a bad idea to check the local drug laws before sparking up on stage…

Barron’s reported that multiple people were taken in for questioning on Sunday, but just Wiz was charged. But he has since been released from police custody… Which he should consider lucky since possession of weed in Romania is reportedly punishable by up to ten years in prison!

Following the ordeal, the 36-year-old hopped on X (Twitter) to apologize for his actions. He wrote on Sunday:

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time”

Yeah, we think that’d be best! Ha!

