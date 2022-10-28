Vegas Woman Who Said She Was Arrested For Her 'Good Looks' Now Accused Of Murdering HER OWN MOM!

A Las Vegas woman who claimed she was arrested for her beauty earlier this year has been charged with murder.

Early Wednesday morning, police were alerted to a situation in a Nevada home where it was reported someone had been injured. Dave Valenta of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at the scene where police arrived around 2:30 a.m. a dispatcher had received a “frantic” call:

“A 911 dispatcher received a phone call from a frantic female stating that her mother was dead. Then the line was disconnected.”

So scary.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, officers found a 62-year-old woman at the residence suffering from “multiple deep lacerations”. Sadly, the 10000 block of June Flower Drive would turn into a homicide scene after the woman passed away in the home due to her injuries. Just awful — but who could’ve done such a thing?

Related: Mother Wanted For Murder Of 5-Year-Old Found In Suitcase Said Son Was ‘Demonic’

Well, investigators put the pieces together and had a suspect shortly after. They said the unnamed victim had gotten into a fight with her daughter, Hend Bustami (pictured above), a while before the alleged attack occurred. Neighbors recounted police were frequently in the area due to domestic disputes between the mother-daughter duo — one neighbor in particular told KTNV the parent had become “fearful” of her child the night before the incident:

“Yesterday, she was at a friend’s house and she said she told her, ‘I’m worried to go home, maybe she will kill me.'”

Just chilling…

Bustami was on the run, though. She fled her mother’s home before police arrived to find the horrific scene — it wasn’t until 3 hours later she was caught in California nearly 160 miles away from the Vegas neighborhood. Immediately she was arrested for allegedly killing her own mother. So awful.

This isn’t Hend’s first run-in with the law, though. Back in August the 28-year-old was arrested in Harry Reid International Airport after a Chili’s restaurant reported she didn’t pay her bill. Police later found her near a luggage carousel asleep and appearing to be drunk. She was anything but cooperative, though. In fact, she insisted the officers were “harassing” her because she was “too good looking”. Legal documents state she claimed “cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her” and she also accused the responders of attempted rape because “they had never seen anyone as good looking”. She even reportedly threatened to spit on them as they detained her!

This time, though, she definitely wasn’t arrested for her beauty; investigators theorize she fatally stabbed her mother and fled the scene. Just gut-wrenching.

Our hearts are with the mother’s family and loved ones right now. May she rest in peace.

[Image via 8 News NOW Las Vegas/YouTube/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department]