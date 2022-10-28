Mother Wanted For Murder Of 5-Year-Old Found In Suitcase Said Son Was 'Demonic'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A mother accused of murdering her 5-year-old son made a disturbing social media post days before she allegedly stuffed him inside a suitcase.

Back on April 16, a local mushroom hunter in Indiana stumbled upon a hard-shelled suitcase with a Las Vegas design on a remote dead-end road in the small town of Sellersburg. According to NBC, the man opened up the luggage and made a horrible discovery: the dead body of a little boy. When law enforcement began investigating the horrific death, they had very few clues in order to determine a suspect or even to identify the poor child at the time. Indiana State Police said no loved ones or witnesses stepped up to help identify the boy, there were no matches to any missing children reports, and the tips sent never panned out.

Meanwhile, police shared that the autopsy “shed little light on the investigation” – but they determined he died from an “electrolyte imbalance” most likely caused by a “viral gastroenteritis” or dehydration. Per WPTA21, his toxicology report was also negative, and the kid showed no signs of severe injuries.

Now, six months after the body was found, authorities have identified the young boy as Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, who would have turned six on October 24. Awful. On Wednesday, police revealed through the use of “recent advanced technologies only available through federal and outside agencies” and “a variety of electronic, digital communication, and social media forensic techniques” they were also able to identify two suspects in connection to the child’s death.

On October 14, felony arrest warrants were issued for Dawn Coleman and Dejaune Ludie Anderson, who is Cairo’s biological mom, for charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. The mom allegedly posted pictures on her account showing her with a similar “Welcome to Las Vegas” suitcase as the one in which Cairo’s body was found. Dejaune and Dawn’s fingerprints were then discovered on black plastic bags the remains were placed in, and their cellphones were in the Sellersburg area when a car was spotted driving up that isolated road where the boy’s body was found. So things are adding up.

Dawn was arrested in San Francisco on October 19.

Dejaune, however, is still “at large.” Police said her last known location was near the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, but searches for the mother in that location have been “unsuccessful.” However, they noted she had been known to move around and recently traveled to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston.

Another arrest warrant for Anderson for murder was issued on Tuesday. According to ABC, the probable cause affidavit claimed Dejaune made some disturbing Facebook posts in April after she was released from prison for shoplifting. She allegedly wrote, “Just got out of a jail mission” and “Yes had to do some healing and killing.”

What she said about her son makes it sound like this was an intentional act — not just neglect.

In the months before Cairo’s death, per NBC, court documents allege Dejaune wrote a post on December 5, 2021, talking about her son and an exorcism. She later referenced using her blood for a ritual with the boy. And the posts only intensified as she claimed there was “a very powerful demonic force from within my son” back in February. She then wrote on March 15, 2022:

“Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don’t even know it’s a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye.”

She also allegedly penned days before his body was discovered:

“I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood. I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance.”

Whoa… Dawn Anderson seemed to agree. She also posted about “powerful beings” taking over the bodies of children back in April, writing:

“Don’t let the avatars fool you there is a face under it you need to see some have souls some don’t.”

This put anyone else in mind of another case in which a parent was convinced their children were monsters?

Dejaune is about 5′ 5″, 135 pounds. She has short, dark hair but she is said to often wear wigs or hair extensions. Anyone with information about Anderson or the case has been asked to reach out to their local police department at this time.

[Image via Indiana State Police]