Woman Banned From Uber AND Lyft After Attacking Driver Over Mask Incident!

One thing we can all agree on? People like this shouldn’t be allowed in public!

According to reports, a woman was banned by Uber and Lyft after coughing on and assaulting an Uber driver who refused to give her and her friends a ride in San Francisco because they weren’t wearing masks. Rideshare driver Subhakar Khadka went viral for his recorded altercation with one very rude passenger who coughed on him, grabbed his cellphone from the center dash area, ripped off the mask he was wearing, and allegedly unleashed pepper spray at the driver after leaving the vehicle.

A video shot by Khadka shows the confrontation that took place on Sunday. The woman and her two friends are seen in the back seat berating the driver using profanities, evoking early Bhad Bhabie vibes (actually, this girl makes Bhad Bhabie seem like Meghan Markle). See (below):

A Bay Area woman is now banned from Uber & Lyft for coughing on a driver after he refused to service to the woman & her friends because they did not wear masks ???????? The driver told authorities he was also pepper sprayed! THOUGHTS ⁉️pic.twitter.com/XuyuvNeihD — Power 106 (@Power106LA) March 9, 2021

Wow…

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Khadka pay for the damages after Uber only offered him $120 to have his car cleaned of the pepper spray that was used by the irate woman. (Really, Uber? Cheap a**!!) Uber also banned the woman from the service following the incident.

Meanwhile, wannabe Bhad Bhabie has been trying to make the most of her 15 minutes of viral fame. The anti-masker posted a video expressing some remorse for her actions but continued to hate on the driver for ending her ride and demanding that her group leave the vehicle. She also threatened to sue Uber and ended the video by saying:

“That’s why I take Lyft.”

California anti-masker who coughed on a driver says she plans to sue Uber pic.twitter.com/IjlGs0wnRg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 9, 2021

But that doesn’t seem like an option for her anymore either. The official Twitter account of Lyft wrote in response to the incident:

“Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to permanently remove the rider from the Lyft community. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.”

The woman in question also shared videos from her own phone camera that led up to the incident with the driver, showing Khadka telling her and her friends to leave the vehicle because of not wearing face masks. The trio refused to leave, saying they don’t know where they are and that they won’t exit the vehicle until another Uber arrives. But Khadka told them if they don’t exit his vehicle immediately, he’ll drive and let them off “in the middle of the freeway.”

In a second video, the car seemed to be stopped on a freeway shoulder lane and the women again refused to get out. One of them can be heard saying:

“You are not letting us out in the middle of the freeway.”

Well, ladies, you are also not going to potentially expose this essential worker to a virus, either!

In other videos, Khadka repeatedly told the women to get out of his vehicle because the ride has been canceled. The women refused to get out until another Uber arrived, and one woman is heard saying they’ll just ride home with him “and you don’t want me to know where you live.” Such a mess. Be kind to one another. And wear a damn mask!

