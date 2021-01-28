Two 14-Year-Olds Arrested In Connection With Texas Mom Murdered While Delivering Uber Eats

Everything about this story is just awful.

On Saturday, a body was discovered lying in the breezeway of an apartment building in Haltom City, Texas. According to a release from the local police department, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and showed obvious signs of trauma.

This woman was later identified as Ryan Graham, a 31-year-old mother of three. A GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs revealed that she was delivering food for UberEats when she was attacked. Police later confirmed that she had suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck.

After offering a $1,250 reward for information regarding the crime, the Haltom City Police Department announced on Thursday that arrests had been made. Two 14-year-old boys were taken into custody after detectives uncovered evidence that linked them to the case. In a press release, police claimed that robbery was the apparent motive in the attack.

The boys were apprehended “without incident” by a SWAT team on Wednesday and taken to Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth. According to the release, the pair will face charges of Capitol murder. The suspects’ names have been withheld because they are minors.

In response to the attack, the Haltom Police issued a warning:

“The Haltom City Police Department would like to remind everyone, especially delivery drivers, to be vigilant in your surroundings in your everyday activities and when in unfamiliar areas. Call the police department to report any suspicious individuals or suspicious activities.”

Friend Bailey Ables, who started the GoFundMe page, remembered Graham (who was first identified as Ryan Munsie, her maiden name) for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, saying:

“She was always having a good time, making people laugh and was generous and kind. She was just a really good person.”

Graham, who is survived by her husband Cameron Graham and three children ages 5, 10, and 11, reportedly enjoyed making TikToks with her family, moderating a couponing group on Facebook, and running her craft business Graham handmade selling customized tumblers, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Ables shared:

“I’m still kind of in shock. I hadn’t seen her in a little while. It hasn’t really hit me yet. The whole situation, I’m just more confused and wondering why more than anything.”

This is such a tragic and unthinkable situation. We will be keeping Ryan and her family in our thoughts.

R.I.P.

