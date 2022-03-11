Scorned Woman Allegedly Hired Hitman To Kill Her Pregnant Ex's Family Following Affair -- And Watched On FaceTime!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A woman has been charged with three counts of capital murder after police discovered she allegedly hired a hitman to kill her pregnant ex’s entire family.

Alexus Chenelle Williams (left), 29, has been arrested in connection to the deaths of Gregory Carhee, 35, Donyavia Lagway, 29, Harmony Carhee, 6, who were killed in their southwest Houston home on June 30. According to authorities, the Texas woman hired a hitman, Xavier Davies (right), 28, to kill Lagway, her husband, and their four children after they broke up following a brief affair.

Police believe that Alexus and Donyavia began an extramarital affair, but Donyavia had called things off sometime last summer, shortly before her murder. Things apparently “ended badly” (yeah, no s**t) when Donyavia went back to her husband. Prosecutor Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office revealed:

“We believe their relationship ended badly about a week before these murders.”

Horrifyingly, the Houston Chronicle reported that Williams may have watched the murders take place through FaceTime! Cops also think Williams might have spoken to the victims before the shooting took place. The prosecutor explained:

“[Davies] was on FaceTime with Alexus Williams. That means she watched either the executions or the immediate aftermath of that family being wiped out.”

Authorities believe that Xavier was convinced to commit the murders because he would have access to all the money inside the residence if he did so. It’s unclear just what amount that was or if he made off with anything. He was arrested with no bond in early July on three capital murder charges and one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Remarkably, not every family member was killed during the tragedy. The couple’s 10-year-old daughter survived the attack. Though she was critically injured during the shooting, she played dead while Xavier was still in the home and even protected her 1-year-old baby brother after the hitman allegedly threw him across the room. Teare remarked:

“This incredible young lady was able to get up despite being gravely wounded, (and) care for her 1-year-old baby brother who was still in the apartment.”

The little girl then called her grandmother for help when the coast was clear. Donyavia’s cousin, Ronette Terrell, told local outlet KHOU:

“She waited until he left and pretended that she was dead and then when he left she locked the door, grabbed her little brother, called her grandmother.”

She is now 11 years old and is being taken care of by her two grandmothers. She has undergone several surgeries to heal her injuries. We can only imagine the level of trauma she will endure for the rest of her life, though.

The couple also shared an 8-year-old boy who was not home at the time. Even worse, family members said that the mother had just learned she was pregnant with her fifth child. So sad.

Williams appeared for a hearing on Friday morning and was denied bail. She is facing life in prison or the death penalty as well as potential fines.

