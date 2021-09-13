Pregnant Woman Shot & Killed Trying To Break Up A Fight After Baby Shower

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Moments after she finished celebrating her baby shower with friends, this poor pregnant woman was killed in a tragic shooting.

Shanice Young was pronounced dead early Sunday morning in New York City after being shot in the head by an unknown gunman, according to the New York Police Department. She was just 31 years old.

Related: New York Congressional Candidate Found Dead Days After Dropping Out Of Campaign Race

According to a statement released by the NYPD to the media, Young — who was nine months pregnant — was carrying baby shower presents into her apartment building at the time of the shooting. She had just left the party, which took place at a nearby catering hall. Even more tragically, Young was with her two other children, ages 15 and 6, when the horrific act of violence occurred.

As Young was walking into the building with her kids and boyfriend — who is not identified in the release — police allege a gunman confronted the two of them. According to the New York Daily News sources, the unidentified gunman is an ex-boyfriend of Young’s who had harassed her in the past, though police have not officially confirmed that allegation.

We do know there was some type of altercation involving the gunman, Young, and her boyfriend. During that incident, the couple attempted to run away into the street, as reported to the media by the building’s superintendent, Jose Morales (below):

“[The gunman] came in chasing the boyfriend. They ran through here and out the other side and they ran downstairs.”

Once outside, Young reportedly “attempted to defuse the situation” and tried to stop the incident from escalating into further violence. Horrifically, she was shot in the head while trying to do that. Immediately after she was struck by the bullet, the shooter fled on foot.

Officers and paramedics responded immediately to the scene, reportedly near the intersection of West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem. Sadly, Young was “unconscious and unresponsive” from the moment they arrived, per reports. She was quickly taken to NYC Health + Hospitals in Harlem, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival after 1:15 a.m. local time on Sunday morning. According to CBS 2 New York, the unborn baby Shanice had been carrying died with her.

Related: TikTok Star Passes Away Days After Horrifying Movie Theater Shooting

Police have not made any arrests and have not yet publicly named this alleged ex-boyfriend as a suspect, despite sources claiming to the media that he is involved. According to the deceased woman’s father, Thurman Young, Shanice had requested three orders of protection against the ex in the time after they’d split.

Young’s grieving father added:

“I’ve seen him a few times. He came over to the house. He was respectful. But she put him out because he was cheating on her. Then [he] does this because she had another boyfriend. Shanice was scared to death of him.”

Wow…

Understandably, the elder Young is also struggling with losing such an amazing person:

“Shanice would give you anything. She was very generous. I just can’t sleep — I guess I’m in shock. The whole of Harlem is mourning right now.”

What a terrible tragedy.

Here’s more from CBS 2 New York, in which multiple witnesses corroborate that same reporting of the incident — not as random or otherwise-motivated, but allegedly as a terrible domestic violence tragedy:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Young’s grieving family, friends, and loved ones.

Such an unimaginable situation — especially involving someone who was so close to bringing new life into this world.

R.I.P…

[Image via CBS 2 New York/YouTube]