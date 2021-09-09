NY Congressional Candidate Found Dead Days After Dropping Out Of Race

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former New York Congressional candidate has died of apparent suicide, just two weeks after abrubtly pulling out of the race.

According to reports, police found the body of Kyle Van De Water (pictured above) at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery on Tuesday after responding to reports of a man down.

The Republican attorney and Afghanistan war vet lost the 2019 race to incumbent Antonio Delgado, but in July of this year the 41-year-old announced he was planning to challenge him again in next year’s race. On August 27, however, he suddenly dropped out of the running, writing on Twitter:

“For the good of the party, and the district, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy. I look forward to vigorously and enthusiastically supporting the GOP candidate in 2022… Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor.”

In a devastating turn of events, he apparently took his own life just 11 days later. Van De Water is survived by his wife Melissa and their four children: middle school-aged triplets Thomas, Lincoln and Annabelle, and younger son Levi.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via YouTube]