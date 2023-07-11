2 Missing Women Found Dismembered In Separate Storage Units Had The Same Boyfriend!

Two missing Minnesota women were both found dead in storage units over the past month. They were separate storage units — but could this be the work of the same killer?

In June, the city of Woodbury was left horrified after police discovered the remains of missing 33-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren in a storage unit. Starren’s father had reported her missing way back on April 18 as it was the last day he’d hear from her. Police officially started investigating the mysterious circumstances of her disappearance on May 1.

In surveillance footage, officers were able to identify Mani in a video from April 21 that depicted her “running from her apartment,” while her boyfriend, 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson, chased her. The probable cause affidavit, obtained by People, states:

“Jorgenson ran after [Starren], grabbed her, turned her around, and pushed her back into the apartment.”

In the rest of the footage for the next week, Mani never again exits the apartment. However, police saw Jorgenson leave the place with two duffel bags and a suitcase. Investigators got a search warrant for the apartment — and CSI found evidence of blood all over the kitchen, living room, and bedroom, according to legal docs:

“Crime scene technicians located evidence of large amounts of blood in the apartment’s living room primarily on the couch, the floor of the living room, and the kitchen. It was apparent someone had tried to clean up the blood.”

Police also said the bed’s sheets were partially removed and “foam pad on top of the mattress had a large hole cut and removed from it.” So disturbing…

Immediately, officers declared Jorgenson as a person of interest and started to search for him. They wouldn’t find him until late June, and when they did he reportedly put up a huge fight. He barricaded himself in his Maplewood home and started a fire, fought with responding officers, and tried to take their weapons before they were finally able to detain him. When they entered his home, they found blood again. It matched the DNA in Mani’s apartment, tragically confirming it was hers.

With a search of his phone’s GPS, law enforcement noted he’d recently been to a storage unit. When they arrived and searched the unit, officers finally found Mani. Her dismembered remains were wrapped in saran wrap and stuffed in coolers and a duffel bag. They ruled her death a homicide and charged Jorgenson with second degree murder on June 30.

It seemed all was coming to a close — until cops started putting some other puzzle pieces together. They potentially connected Jorgenson to ANOTHER storage unit murder…

Fanta Xayavong, a young woman who had been missing since 2021 according to The Associated Press, was also found dismembered and stuffed in a storage unit in Coon Rapids — in a similar fashion to Mani. Her remains were found on July 6 and police also ruled her death a homicide. Then a “connection between Jorgenson and missing woman Fanta Xayavong came to light.”

Apparently, Fanta was another of Jorgenson’s ex-girlfriends. Investigators were made aware of a tip from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking who said they received calls from the victim, but then suddenly stopped hearing from her. Apparently the Bureau believed “Xayavong was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson and were concerned because they had lost contact with her.”

Whoa.

Now, police are faced with not one but TWO potential victims of Jorgenson. The similarities in the cases and the fact both women dated him is very suspicious… but we won’t know anything for certain until he appears in court on August 21.

You can watch the video for more info (below):

Until then, we hope the families of Mani and Fanta get justice for their loved ones. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via LiveNOW from FOX/YouTube]