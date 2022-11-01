WWE Wrestler Carmella Treated For Ectopic Pregnancy -- Only One Month After Suffering A Miscarriage

WWE star Carmella is opening up to the world about her pregnancy journey.

The wrestler, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, posted to her Instagram on Monday where she got candid about her struggle with pregnancy loss. In the carousel of images, the first photo shows the 35-year-old in a hospital bed with a heart monitor on her finger followed by some honest quotes surrounding the topic of miscarriage and infant loss. The caption began:

“I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story.”

The dancer continued on to say she was treated on Monday for an ectopic pregnancy — which you know is a life-threatening complication of when the fertilized egg implants outside of the uterus. She said in her post she “never thought this would happen” to her after she suffered an early miscarriage just a month ago:

“Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September. Nothing can prepare you for this news after getting a positive pregnancy test. I was cautiously optimistic this time around after the early loss I had already experienced, but was hoping for the best.”

So sad. After many hours in the ER, she received the devastating news:

“I spent 12 hours in the ER on Saturday when I started experiencing some sharp pains on my left side. After several tests and ultrasounds, I was given the devastating news that this was, in fact, an abnormal pregnancy.”

The model continued in her post and said she wants the topic to be spoken about more openly so “women don’t blame” themselves for it. She also said she was inspired by comedian Iliza Shlesinger speaking so openly:

“The reason I’m sharing all of this is because in the moment it feels so isolating. Why doesn’t anyone ever talk about this? My husband and I watched @ilizas new comedy special last week and she spoke openly about her miscarriage. I immediately burst into tears. She went on to explain that we should be speaking more openly about this topic so we, as women, don’t blame ourselves and think there’s something wrong with us.”

Leah concluded her post by saying she’s staying strong — she also wants to “do the same” and be more open so other sufferers don’t feel so alone:

“I want to do the same. I’m part of this statistic and it’s happening to me. Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone. “

See her full post (below):

Such a brave and kind soul. Our hearts are with you, Carmella, and anyone else who is struggling along their fertility and pregnancy journeys. You are never alone.

[Image via Instagram/Leah Van Dale]