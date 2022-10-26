Nick Cannon's OTHER Baby Momma Alyssa Scott Pregnant Again After Tragic Loss Of Their Son

Could Nick Cannon be adding yet another little one to his forever-growing brood?

Alyssa Scott confirmed on Wednesday morning that she’s pregnant again! Of course, she and Nick welcomed son Zen into the world a little over a year ago before the baby boy tragically died of brain cancer in December.

Related: Nick’s Baby Momma LaNisha Cole Claims Their 1-Month-Old Girl Gets Death Threats

But now she has another one on the way! We’re so happy for her — but we’re also curious. After all, she hasn’t said whether or not Nick is the father, so we’re just left to wonder!

The proud momma revealed her ever-growing baby bump in a Wednesday morning Instagram snap, posing alongside her 4-year-old daughter Zeela. In it, the model clearly showed the imminent arrival of her third child.

As you can see (below), it’s an amazing shot from photographer Nicole Arruda:

Love that!

Like we noted, the 29-year-old model hasn’t shed any light on the identity of the baby’s father. Back in May, though, she first kicked off pregnancy rumors after sharing a celebratory Mother’s Day pic (inset, above) that revealed a small-but-noticeable baby bump! But it was unclear whether that was a new pic or not…

Now, however, that baby bump has clearly gotten a LOT bigger. LOLz!

Related: See How Nick Cannon’s Many Baby Mommas Celebrated His 42nd Birthday!

We’re over the moon for Alyssa, who along with the Wild’N Out star went through such a difficult time this past year with Zen’s shocking and tragic death. Congrats to her on this new pregnancy, and best wishes for the motherhood journey!

And if it is Nick’s baby… congrats to him, too! He’s already up to TEN LITTLE ONES! This dude loves to procreate, that’s for sure!

[Image via REVOLT/YouTube/Alyssa Scott/Instagram]