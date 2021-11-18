Who Wanted Young Dolph Dead? Yo Gotti's Restaurant Shut Down By Police After Murder Rumors & More

Police are taking every step possible to make sure no one else gets hurt in the wake of Young Dolph’s fatal shooting.

According to TMZ, Memphis police have temporarily shut down Prive, an upscale restaurant owned by the rapper’s longtime nemesis, Yo Gotti, just hours after the 36-year-old was gunned down at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Wednesday.

Officials haven’t confirmed if there were any threats directed at Gotti or his business, but TMZ reports that employees at the eatery called law enforcement in fear that there might be some sort of retaliation against Gotti for his foe’s slaying.

Rumors that Prive was shot at following Dolph’s shooting, as well as reports of a shooting at Blac Youngsta’s grandmother’s house, also started to circulate on Twitter at the time. One user wrote:

“Blac Youngsta grandma house just got shot up, They just shot Yo Gotti mama restaurant Privé up, Students at a school just got shot.”

However, the Memphis Police Department has since refuted those claims, telling local press on Wednesday that Gotti’s restaurant and Blac Youngsta’s grandmother were safe at the moment.

As fans know, the beef between Dolph and Gotti goes back to 2014, when Dolph allegedly rejected Gotti’s record deal offer. In the years since, the pair have exchanged barbs on social media, in song lyrics, and in interviews. A Gotti associate was even cuffed in connection to Dolph’s 2017 shooting in Hollywood, but was ultimately let go due to a lack of evidence.

Memphis police have yet to identify Dolph’s suspected killers. What we do know is the two gunmen who allegedly opened fire on the You Got It hitmaker had their entire bodies covered in grey sweatpants, jackets, a hat and hood, and face masks during the attack.

According to surveillance footage obtained by TMZ (see here), one man appears to have a pistol and the other a Draco AK-47 as they brazenly opened fire on the performer. An employee at the cookie shop told the outlet the men then immediately sped away in what is believed to be a lighter colored Mercedes.

Another new recording showed Dolph in his final moments shortly before the attack, filling up his Corvette Stingray at a gas station just down the street from the cookie store where he would be killed. Shot by someone at a neighboring pump, the video (see here) momentarily shows Dolph in a yellow t-shirt, jeans, and a ball cap, going about his day.

Dolph’s attorney and friend, Scott Hall, revealed the artist was supposed to attend a charity turkey giveaway later in the day on Wednesday, so it really sounds like he was not at all expecting an attack.

The Memphis PD were scheduled to provide updates during a Wednesday night press conference but canceled the event shortly before its expected start time. Meanwhile, lawmakers are calling for the City of Memphis to go under a curfew on Wednesday night to “preserve the safety of all citizens.” Eesh, a curfew for a whole city?

We’ll keep you updated as this sad story develops.

If you would like to support Makeda’s Cookie Shop as they make repairs, CLICK HERE for their GoFundMe page.

