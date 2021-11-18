LA Model’s Final Hours: Video Shows 24-Year-Old & Friend At Party Before She Was Allegedly 'Drugged' & Sexually Abused

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More details are coming to light following the death of 24-year-old model Christy Giles, whose lifeless body was allegedly “drugged” and dropped off at Southern California Hospital in Culver City on Saturday night after an evening of partying. Her 26-year-old friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was similarly dumped at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West LA two hours later, where she remains in a coma.

Now, Christy’s family and loved ones are speaking out about her untimely death and what they believe led to her horrific final moments, including new allegations that the suspects sexually abused the young starlet.

Dusty Giles, Christy’s 49-year-old mother who works as a nurse in Alabama, spoke with The Sun on Wednesday, backing up claims that the young woman was allegedly drugged.

“My daughter is a military police officer’s daughter, her father Leslie served in Iraq.”

Because of her father’s experience, she claimed her children were highly trained in self-defense, adding:

“My daughters have been taught literally how to kill a person with a ballpoint pen.”

Despite this training, hospital personnel did not see signs of a fight, the mom continued:

“My daughter would have fought like hell and from my understanding from speaking to the emergency room doctor and nurse, they did not see any visible bruises, scratches, or any indication of an altercation.”

This is why Dusty believes that Giles and Cabrales-Arzola must have been drugged to keep them “subdued,” insisting:

“The only way that these men would have kept my daughter and Hilda for over 10 hours would be by giving them drugs, maybe tying them up.”

As we’ve reported, according to Christy’s husband Jan Cilliers, who spoke with ABC7 on Tuesday, a toxicology report showed the friend, who goes by Marcela, had “heroin in her system,” something he insisted neither woman would “ever do, not voluntarily.” While it remains unclear if Christy had any substances in her system, her mother told The Sun:

“Was my daughter an angel? No, my daughter did dabble in what she said were party drugs… She said ‘I’m not going to lie mom, I’ll do a line of coke once in a while, I’ve done ketamine or I’ll do molly, and every once in a while with friends I’ve tried mushrooms… My daughter was extremely open and unapologetic about the way that she lived her life.”

Jan, who was away in San Francisco at the time of the incident, has been piecing together a timeline of his 24-year-old wife’s movements throughout the night, which began Friday evening. So far, he knows that they started in East LA with a third friend, who left them before things turned dark (and while the women were “completely coherent and fine,” the pal told DailyMail.com). Jan continued:

“My wife and her two girlfriends went out to an East LA party. They were hanging out and dancing, having a good time. They were going to go to an afterparty in the Hollywood Hills.”

The outlet has even obtained photographs and videos from that first party (which you can view HERE). In the clips, Christy is spotted dancing and hanging out with a few men, with whom they spent much of the evening. Jan added:

“Marcela took a liking to one of these guys. They all left together to go to this party in the Hollywood Hills. But they didn’t end up going to that party at all. They ended up at these guys’ houses. They left the East LA party at about 4:45 am.”

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the women leaving the East LA event with several men, who Cilliers described as the “dirtiest of the sleaziest of guys.” It was allegedly at their apartment building that things took a turn for the worse. Giles’ last text message was to Cabrales-Arzola at about 5:38 a.m., not long after they arrived at the strangers’ apartment. It read, according to Jan via ABC7:

“Let’s get out of here with the wide eyes emoji.”

The friend supposedly responded:

“Yes, I called an Uber. Ten minutes.”

Then neither responded to text messages beyond that point, suggesting to Giles’ family that they were restricted from leaving. Cilliers mused:

“Something happened when they tried to leave the house.”

Dusty also reflected on these messages with The Sun, saying:

“That’s the last time we know that Christy was alive and able to move and do something of her own free will… The girls were obviously not speaking out loud in front of these guys, they were texting each other. I believe they drugged them to keep them and I believe they probably raped them. Maybe throughout the day they had to give them more and more to keep them subdued. These men had them for over 10 hours to clean them up and drop them off. If it was an accidental overdose, why not call 911? Why do you wait 10 hours until she is dead to fling her on a sidewalk, remove your license plates, obscure your face? It doesn’t track, it’s not logical.”

Because Jan and Christy had shared their locations with one another for safety, he was able to see her exact location at the apartment building where she was allegedly held for 10 to 12 hours. During that time, Christy neglected to respond to any messages, which made him increasingly worried. His fears came true when her location switched to the Culver City hospital, at which point he involved Giles’ parents, explaining:

“’My wife and I share our locations with each other for safety. I woke up 7 a.m. and saw a text message from my wife sent at 1:30 a.m. I replied and immediately looked up her location. It was somewhere I didn’t recognize. I was texting her throughout the day getting increasingly worried about her and the fact she wasn’t texting me back. Then by 5 p.m. I saw her location had moved to the Culver City emergency room. I immediately called the hospital. They didn’t want to tell me anything. It was really hard to get information out of them. I told her parents what was going on, her parents called the hospital and they told them that Christy had passed away. It’s devastating. It’s hard to believe this has happened to anybody I know. The fact that it happened to the person I hold most dear in the world, it’s really hard right now.”

While he has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to fight for justice, he has also asked for social media sleuths to help identify who his wife and friend were with. After he posted the address of the apartment building online, located on West Olympic Boulevard, he received dozens of messages about a “dangerous” man who lived there, noting:

“He’s a dangerous person, and I’ve been contacted by numerous women who’ve also experienced abuse from him.”

Detectives have since been spotted at the building, which houses seven units.

Sandy Evangelista Robinson, a best friend of Cilliers and Giles, has supposedly received messages from women who have faced similar bad nights with the men, telling KTLA:

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get closure unless there’s justice against these men.”

Cilliers also told DailyMail.com that he believes his wife may have been sexually abused and that the suspects could have injected her with heroin and filmed her, seeing as they are allegedly involved in the underground porn scene, he expressed:

“These people… it’s the worst of the worst like one of the guys is in the underground porn scene and associates with people known to attend snuff parties.”

One male was allegedly seen in photos carrying around large camera equipment around the party, Jan added:

“He was seen with large camera equipment at the warehouse party.”

The grieving husband still can’t wrap his head around why the girls were hanging out with them in the first place, concluding:

“Not the kind of people [Giles and Cabrales-Arzola] would ever normally hang out with. Not sure how they convinced the girls to get into the car.”

According to the LAPD, the case “right now is an undetermined death and an ongoing investigation.” To help support the family in their quest for justice, check out their fundraiser HERE.

