YouTuber Cody Ko Slept With UNDERAGE Tana Mongeau When He Was 25! She Says...

Cody Ko is facing some serious backlash online… Potentially for a VERY good reason.

The YouTube star, who boasts over six million subscribers on the video sharing platform, is under fire for an icky, icky, ICKY reason. You see, during a live recording of her Cancelled podcast last month, fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau was asked out of all the guys she’s slept with who had the “smallest d**k.” Without pausing for too long, Tana revealed:

“Oh my god, do not look at me. Cody Ko.”

Wow, messed up. But Cody’s alleged peen isn’t the problem. Because that wasn’t the end!

Fans started going wild, and the content creator quickly defended her claim:

“I can say that, I was literally 17. I can say that.”

Netizens immediately started raising their eyebrow because Tana and Cody have an EIGHT-year age gap… So that means if Tana was 17 when they allegedly had sex, Cody would have been 25 years old.

WTF!!!

It’s taken a while for that info to spread — and for fans to do the math. A few weeks later, the now 26-year-old addressed the rising controversy on her podcast, explaining how she was “forced to grow up so early,” and because of that “a lot of s**t ended up happening to me that probably shouldn’t have happened.” She said:

“To be 100 percent truthful, when I look back at the Cody situation, I definitely am like, why was he doing that?”

Oof. And yes, he KNEW her age.

Tana went on to cite one “situation” with fellow YouTuber Gabbie Hanna where she “pulled him aside and told him, ‘Yo, [Tana is] 17.’ And then we still went and hooked up.” Watch her talk about it at the 1:10:55 mark (below):

YIKES.

Fans were mixed on whether they believed Tana or not — until an old clip surfaced of Gabbie telling the SAME exact story from her perspective before Tana ever alleged to have had sex with Cody. Check it out (below):

THEN fans really began dragging Cody after YouTube star D’Angelo Wallace, who’s known for addressing controversial subject matter, called Cody out directly for all the icky allegations in attempt to not let the story be buried online. You can check out his video (below):

Since then, the floodgates have really opened with many fans condemning Cody on X (Twitter). See some reactions (below):

Cody Ko: Can’t believe I got away with sexually assaulting a minor! It’s so great how the commentary community is protecting me 🙂 D’Angelo Wallace:

pic.twitter.com/z5X82rTKI1 — ⋆｡˚ ⋆ ethan ⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@Ethannu_twt) July 14, 2024

cody ko situation im crying pic.twitter.com/R4XSZIqn3K — mateo (@0mgmateo) June 11, 2024

Cody Ko's reddit moderators are indeed deleting any mention of the situation. I'm surprised that one of the thread that posted D'Angelo Wallace's video survived an hour before being deleted. This needs to be talked about. pic.twitter.com/1AvdB2iy5e — taeddie the otaku hottie ; ???????? (@thisistaeddie) July 14, 2024

the way cody ko’s audience is mainly young girls too… i hate men i really do pic.twitter.com/iNUmKgSjme — ????manic pixie nightmare fuel (@plantetante) June 24, 2024

Due to the Cody Ko allegations this meme continues to be the greatest thing ever created pic.twitter.com/snYDElDfzQ — Tevin (@YourBudTevin) July 15, 2024

My reaction to the Cody Ko news pic.twitter.com/QNiTqmLJCT — Tro (@Tronutss) July 15, 2024

What are your thoughts on this icky situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

