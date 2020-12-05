Listen To This: Is There Any Life On Mars???

Yungblud has really blossomed in 2020! The Brit has had a great year musically and he’s keeping emo alive! And thriving!

His latest release, Mars, is so British – singing in his accent – but also so California. He even mentions the The Golden State in the song.

This is rock with a pop sensibility and a punk past. If you like Green Day or Harry Styles, this song is somewhere in the middle of that and appeals to both fan bases.

It’s so great!

