Yungblud Revealed To Be Dating Bella Hadid’s Bestie -- Despite Sparking Romance Rumors With Miley Cyrus!

What’s going on here??

After sparking romance rumors last week, Miley Cyrus and Yungblud seem to be in the friendzone. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the 23-year-old British singer is actually dating Bella Hadid’s BFF Jesse Jo Stark! And the couple have been low-key linked for a few months now!

ICYMI, last Thursday the Hannah Montana lead was caught getting up close and personal with the Tongue Tied musician (born Dominic Richard Harrison) while partying at the Rainbow Room in El Lay. Pretty flirtatious pics of the vocalists (HERE) made the rounds, including one with Yungblud’s legs resting on Miley’s lap. Halsey‘s ex was also seen with his hands in the Grammy nominee’s mouth, cozying up to her near the fire, and stroking her blonde ‘do!

Obviously our radars all went off because we haven’t see Cyrus that affectionate with someone since her time with Australian crooner Cody Simpson last summer. Plus, given the fact that she was celebrating her Disney sitcom’s 15th anniversary while drinking (despite her previous openness to staying sober), the whole evening seemed like the perfect mix to reveal a new fling.

Well, except that it turns out her presumed man has been dating Jesse, a singer-songwriter in her own right and Cher’s goddaughter, for a long time now! She was even featured in his July 2020 music video for Strawberry Lipstick (screenshots below)!

And just months after that punk-rock collab, Stark released her own song Die Young with artwork photographed by her beau!! The exclusive polaroids included one of the Cotton Candy performer posing with a banana to his ear, while others were darker such as the songstress sitting with a beer in a bathtub. Jesse’s BF was even credited with taking the track’s album artwork — very impressive!

On the haunting snapshot, the 29-year-old told NME in September:

“This picture makes me feel like I have nothing to hide – it’s raw, messy and true. It’s like I’ve died a thousand times and keep coming back more like myself. It reminds me to never try too hard to grow up. To save a seat for the dark parts – and to never feel bad about them. They always end up being the most beautiful.”

WOW! What do U make of this new pair, Perezcious readers?? And if they have been together for so long, what was happening in that bar? Do Miley and Yungblud just have one of those more touchy-feeling platonic relationships? After all, they’re both grew up acting on Disney — though the young musician was featured on the UK version.

Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

