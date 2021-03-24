Miley Cyrus Pens Letter Thanking Hannah Montana On Show’s 15th Anniversary: ‘You’re A Huge Piece Of Me’

Miley Cyrus showed Hannah Montana some love in a special handwritten letter — and it has all of our nostalgic hearts buzzing!

The 28-year-old songstress shared a lengthy note to social media on Wednesday — which officially marked the 15th anniversary of the beloved Disney Channel hit that launched her career to stardom. As you may know, the actress played the titular character of Hannah Montana AND Miley Stewart on the show. The series captured the hearts of teens everywhere from 2006 until 2011.

In the message written on custom Hannah Montana stationary, Cyrus wrote:

“Hi Hannah, It’s been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blond bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the <3. I didn’t know then…that is where you live forever. Not just in mine but million of people around the world.”

The actress continued:

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego,’ in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands. We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for anonymity I could gift to you. But, a lot has changed since you were like a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing ‘I Love Rock N’ Roll’ against a white wall in my mom’s friends kitchen in Nashville, TN, the name typed in marquee-style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality.”

Miley then opened up about some experiences while growing up on the series — including touching on the loss of her grandfather shortly before Hannah Montana premiered.

“I lost my pappy, my dad’s father, while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier on March 24th. He passed on February 28th. He did get to catch the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime.”

Anyone else now thinking about I Miss You from the Meet Miley Cyrus album?? Anyway, the Midnight Sun hitmaker also recalled the funny moments such as getting her period while wearing white pants and meeting a cute guy and driving to set with her grandma since she just had a permit at the time.

“You have all my love and upmost gratitude. Breathing life in you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you, Hannah, but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You have all my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity, I say ‘THANK YOU!’ I love you, Hannah Montana.”

Hi, yes, don’t mind us we are just in tears over here! Ch-ch-check out the full note (below):

Of course, Hannah had an iconic response to the heartfelt note, writing:

“Nice to hear from you @MileyCyrus. It’s only been a decade.”

ICYMI, the internet had been perplexed when a verified Hannah Montana account popped up on Twitter and Instagram earlier this week. Many on social media thought we would possibly see Miley back in her iconic blonde wig again after all these years. However, it turns out she just had this emotional reunion planned! Or so we think?? We’re keeping our fingers crossed for possibly something more.

Earlier this month, the Wrecking Ball artist confessed on Spotify’s Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast that playing her fictional pop star alter ego gave her an “identity crisis” at one point. She explained:

“The concept of the show is that when you’re this character when you have this alter ego, you’re valuable. You’ve got millions of fans, you’re the biggest star in the world. Then the concept was that when I looked like myself when I didn’t have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me. I wasn’t a star anymore. In the series, only a small close-knit group of people close to the Miley character knew about her secret double-life as a musician.”

Interesting… So it wasn’t exactly the Best of Both Worlds?? LOLz. Well, Perezcious readers, how do U feel about Miley’s emotional letter to her character? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

