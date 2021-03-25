Britney Spears Shows Love To Miley Cyrus & More Stars For Helping Her Through 'Really Hard' Quarantine!

Britney Spears gave a shout-out to some “cool ladies.”

On Wednesday, the pop sensation shared some photos on Instagram of the women that have inspired her throughout a lonely quarantine period — including Sharon Stone, Sarah Jessica Parker, Natalie Portman, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Tawny Lane, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

In her post, she referenced missing her fam, which we’re taking to mean her two growing boys, Sean and Jayden… all before giving thanks to the long list of women!

“These are the women that have truly inspired my life. Being away from family and my boyfriend [Sam Asghari] while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world!!! These cool ladies always add a spark to my day!!!”

Awww!

Several of the women since responded to Brit’s post. SJP tweeted:

“Thank you dear @britneyspears. I think you know how I feel about you. For a long time. Sending all my best and touched that you included me to be companion. X, SJ”

Commenting on IG, Stone wrote:

“Thank you. You are one of the greatest and most beloved talents this world in this present moment knows, loves and is standing behind. Choose your future; visualize your dream.”

Spear’ little sis responded with some twin girl emojis. Meanwhile, Noah fangirled over the course of three comments on the Insta post:

“MY JAW IS STILL ON THE FLOOR you’ve been so inspiring to me since i was a kid and being able to grow up with your music WAS A BLESSSSSSINGGGGG.” “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY QUEEN!!!!!!”

The 21-year-old July singer then added three sparkling heart emojis in another. Tawny, a yoga and fitness instructor, freaked out at Britney’s praise on her IG Stories:

“I’m silently freaking out because my childhood idol and adult woman crush apparently posted a photo of me. I’m freaking out.”

Lane added in a separate post:

“@britneyspears !!! Thank you for the LOVE! WHAT IS LIFE RIGHT NOW?!?”

Now, Miley has yet to respond to her shout-out from the Toxic hitmaker, but someone very close to her did. Hannah Montana commented from her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts, joking:

“What am I? Chopped liver?!”

What am I?! Chopped liver?! ???? https://t.co/IPcDUgcyYD — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 24, 2021

We’re guessing the teen star wasn’t too happy about being excluded! Anyway, it’s not too shocking Miley was included in the inspo post as she’s a #FreeBritney supporter and past collaborator with Spears on the title track of her 2013 album Bangerz.

However, fans were shocked that Madonna and Janet Jackson weren’t on the list. So much so, fans (most likely behind the conspiracy Brit isn’t in charge of her account) theorized this wasn’t her doing at all.

“You can 100% tell this is not Britney’s list”

The new Insta post comes a little over a month after the release of the New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which examined the mistreatment of the pop star in the 2000s and now, in her current conservatorship. Following the docu-film’s airing, many followers have been concerned over how much power Britney has over her own life and social media accounts. Back in February, the mom of two semi-addressed the buzz surrounding the topic in a throwback video, reflecting on her time away from the spotlight:

“I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!”

She added:

“We all have so many different bright beautiful lives. Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

