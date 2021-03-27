Miley Cyrus Sparks Romance Rumors After Being Spotted At LA Bar With Yungblud!

It looks like Miley Cyrus may have found a new musical beau — somewhat.

The Wrecking Ball singer was spotted packing on the PDA with Yungblud (real name Dominic Richard Harrison) in El Lay’s iconic Rainbow Room bar, per photographs obtained by The DailyMail.com. The two were seen getting super affectionate, with the 23-year-old Brit running his hands through Miley’s blonde hair.

Related: Miley Cyrus Welcomes New Pit Bull After Death Of Mary Jane

In another snapshot, Yungblud could be seen with his feet up on the table as he stuck his fingers into Miley’s mouth, and the 28-year-old star gave it a bite. The 11 Minutes artist later held her head in his hand as she intimately gazed into his eyes. Take a look at the pictures HERE.

Sooooo… it sounds like there might be something to this, right?!

Well, it turns out the pair’s relationship might just be platonic. On Saturday, a source told People Miley and Yungblud are “just friends” and were hanging out with some buddies. Uh, did you see those photos? They definitely seem friendly but not in the way the insider insinuates. The duo’s chemistry looked OFF the charts.

As you may know, the Plastic Hearts hitmaker was previously married to Liam Hemsworth before getting a divorce in 2019. She then was linked to Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson. Since then, she has been happily single. Meanwhile, the rocker previously dated Halsey, who is expecting her first child with Alev Aydin.

Now…

On a more serious note, it seems like Miley may have also broken her sobriety again while cozying up to her fellow musician. An eyewitness at the West Hollywood joint had told Page Six that the pop sensation “was drinking” during the celebration of Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary. Oh no!

In the past, The Midnight Sky performer has been so open about her drug and alcohol use, as well as her commitment to sobriety. In case you don’t know, Miley previously revealed to Rolling Stone in January that she’d relapsed during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the actress said she was back on track.

“Probably about halfway into 26, I got sober. Then by 27, [November 2019] I was pretty much fully sober. Then, like a lot of people during the pandemic, I fell off. It was really a struggle. Mental health and anxiety and all that. I lost myself there, and now I’m back on five weeks.”

In November 2020, Miley also confessed in an interview with Apple Music how she doesn’t “have a problem with drinking” but has “a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level… I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100-percent, 100-percent of the time.”

On Saturday, the Last Song alum posted on Instagram how she was “recovering from / reliving last nights rager.”

What do U think about everything, Perezcious readers? Are Miley and Yungblud together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]