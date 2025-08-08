Dave Portnoy Calls Out 'Absolute Psychopath' Zach Bryan For Dating A Girl Who Looks EXACTLY Like Ex Brianna Chickenfry!

Is Zach Bryan dating a Brianna Chickenfry lookalike?!

Fans started to speculate last month that the country music star was romantically involved with a new woman named Samantha Leonard. She posted a pic on Instagram with him from Pamplona, Spain’s annual Running of the Bulls. You can see them together if you look closely (below):

Related: Jennifer Lopez Wants To ‘Punish’ Ben Affleck ‘Till The End Of Time’?!

And see her entire post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by samantha leonard (@samanthaleightonn)

Whatever happened to that Hannah Duncan girl? They went Instagram official back in March after the controversy with Brianna, but we did not hear anything about a breakup! Are they not together anymore? Did he already move on with Samantha? Hmm.

Regardless of the pair’s relationship status, social media users couldn’t help but think one thing when looking at photos of her… She looks EXACTLY LIKE BRI! They could be twins in certain pics!

Wow!!!

People find the resemblance “actually crazy” and even “scary!” See the reactions from Reddit (below):

“This is what Kanye [West] did to Kim [Kardashian] with Bianca [Censori]. Such loser behavior.” “NOW this is actually crazy, they literally look 80% identical lol.” “They look EXACTLY ALIKE WTF IM IN SHOCK HES SO WEIRD” “She could not look MORE like her… like did he host a contest?!” “You’re telling me that’s not miss chickenfry??” “holy crap she looks so much like bri.” “It’s truly a clone.” “It’s actually scary.” “Everyone was accusing Brianna of trying to be a Deb lookalike, come to find out this man serially dates girls who all look like each other”

The guy obviously has a type…

This is, of course, also a bit strange due to Zach and Brianna’s messy history! She’s going to make those allegations and then he’s going to hook up with someone who looks like her? Is that his plan?! Like he wanted to try and get inside her head amid their nasty social media battle?! Creepy if so!

Whatever the case, the whole thing is seriously freaking people out, especially Brianna’s boss, Dave Portnoy! His jaw is on the floor over how similar the two women look! On Thursday’s episode of The Unnamed Show, he asked his co-hosts, Kirk Minihane and Ryan Whitney:

“Have you seen his girlfriend?”

The Barstool Sports owner then pulled up a side-by-side photo of Brianna and Samantha while saying:

“That is not Brianna. It’s insane. I mean, how is that even possible?”

As the hosts struggled to tell the pair apart, Dave went off:

“I honestly don’t even know what I’m looking at here. … This guy’s an absolute psychopath. He went and built a Brianna 2.0 in the lab. I mean, that’s insane.”

It is definitely wild! Watch Dave talk about Zach’s new girlfriend (below):

What does Bri think about all this, though? The social media personality has not said much about it. However, she posted a video to TikTok days after the romance rumors started, in which she mouthed the lyrics from Taylor Swift‘s Is It Over Now? You know, the song where the pop star sings that “your new girl is my clone.” Clearly, Brianna agrees with everyone’s takes!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Brianna and Samantha look alike? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Dave Portnoy/YouTube, Brianna Chickenfry/Samantha Leonard/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]