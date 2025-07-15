Brianna Chickenfry & Zach Bryan's Messy Fight Escalates On Social Media! The Exes Drop New Receipts! LOOK!

Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia continue to battle it out on social media!

The former couple reignited their drama this month when the country singer released a track called River Washed Hair, in which he referred to a former girlfriend as a “sweet girl.” Many fans speculated the song was about Brianna. However, Zach was quick to shut it down in the comments of a TikTok video from a woman asking if someone checked on Bri after listening to the song. He even threw shade at the social media personality, saying:

“Lmfao I said ‘sweet’ this is not about whatever she has going on hahahahahaah.”

Related: Scheana Shay Tipped Off Lala Kent About Her Cheating Hubby — And Asked For THIS!

Jeez. Brianna found out about the shady remark from Zach and clapped back, threatening to spill more tea about their tumultuous relationship:

“Lmao obviously he doesn’t think I’m sweet I turned down 12 million dollars to share my abuse while Rose [Madden] and Deb [Peifer] signed nda’s. Also fyi his songs aren’t about anyone he writes them drunk at 6am. Also his comment just made me feel very excited to share some videos and stories of him this week on BFFs. can’t wait to release the fire pit recording.”

The 26-year-old content creator didn’t share anything on last week’s episode of the BFFs podcast, but she did drop text receipts on Instagram Stories — only after Zach escalated their drama on Monday! You see, the Something in the Orange artist posted two screenshots of texts to IG following their breakup in 2024. The first one featured a positive message from Brianna, in which she expressed she “still” has “love for” him. She even offered her family members as people to “lean on” or for her to be a “friend” if he ever needs one. Read it in full (below):

OK, Bri looks great here. She comes off like a really kind and supportive ex, even though the message suggests things ended poorly between them. If anything this makes her look better! However, Zach then shared another screenshot of a text Brianna sent to someone else about her “options” after the split. And does anyone else get the vibe that he is trying to paint the narrative now that SHE changed and wanted something in exchange for her silence?

The options Brianna mentioned included accepting the $12 million so she wouldn’t say anything about him or their relationship, or taking a home — though she could only talk about some parts of the breakup, just not the alleged cheating or narcissism parts. And the third was her rejecting both options and starting a “messy war.” Check it out (below):

Hmm.

Brianna was not standing for her ex’s latest actions! She fired back with her own receipts on Instagram that same day! She first reaction with a selfie on Stories, writing:

“Boy is blackout at 7 am again shocker.”

After the podcast host joked how she is “living rent free” in Zach’s head, she shared a screenshot of the text she received from his manager about the options for their NDA. Take a look (below):

So, the screenshot Zach posted was Brianna re-hashing what she discussed with his team, not proposing the options herself as he seemingly suggested? Wow! If the musician hoped to win the post-breakup war, it is not happening this way! He just confirmed what she told everyone from the beginning! As Brianna went on to say in the next slide:

“I have not told ONE lie ever and it’s baffling to me the brain dead little army of men that so clearly abuse women too that blindly follow their little leader bc he makes songs for them about being bad boyz lol”

Daman. Brianna defended herself for posting the screenshot:

“For those of you confused my ex posted screenshots of our texts (where I’m being nice lol) this morning at 7am. He also commented on TikTok’s about me last week. I am simply responding to him attacking me. I want nothing to do with this man idk why he’s crashing out.”

She then added:

“Texts he posted were from our breakup. I have had him blocked since then! Okay going to work now.”

Brianna wasn’t done, though. She made it clear she doesn’t want to fuel the drama anymore and hopes people will stop asking her to “expose him.” She wrote:

“One last thing, I am not taking the bait and please stop dming me to expose him. The proof is literally in the pudding I don’t need to relieve my trauma for the sake of online entertainment. Like I’ve said FROM DAY ONE. I shared my experiences that I thought would be helpful for other women and I’ll continue to honor that.”

However, the relationship was a very dark time in Brianna’s life. It’s one she doesn’t want to relive again all the time, especially now that she’s happier:

“What I went through is not drama or tea, I nearly killed myself. I am finally happy and free of the hold he had on me and I will not be giving an open invitation to that dark cloud back into my life. I was offered 12.9 million dollars to stay quiet. I was presented options on what I could choose. I chose none because I have morals. End of story. I’m so sick of this s**t idk why he’s crashing out. Maybe it was the bikini pics? lol fr tho end of story from me!”

Check out the clapback posts (below):

What a mess!

Zach should’ve left Bri alone instead of reigniting the drama! This wasn’t the way to get fans back on his side! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Brianna LaPaglia/Zach Bryan/Instagram]