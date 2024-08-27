Got A Tip?

Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz Says It's 'Crazy' How Taylor Swift 'Turns Into A Normal Person' After HUGE Eras Tour Shows!

Zoë Kravitz Says It's 'Crazy' How Taylor Swift 'Turns Into A Normal Person' After HUGE Eras Tour Shows!

Taylor Swift is truly just one of the girls.

Back on Friday night, Tay Tay’s good friend Zoë Kravitz went on The Tonight Show to promote her new movie Blink Twice. While there, though, Jimmy Fallon had to ask about her recent stop at The Eras Tour alongside her fiancé Channing Tatum. And she delivered!!

He asked her if it was “so cool” to “see your friends do their job.” To that, the 35-year-old gushed about how talented her bestie is:

“It’s crazy. I mean, I’m not surprised because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does so it’s not surprising that she’s so good.”

No kidding!!

But even though T-Swizzle is a worldwide superstar, according to Zoë, she never lets the fame get to her head:

“But what is weirder to me is that after she performs for however many thousands of people that are, you know, she just comes over after and we drink some wine and eat a burger and hang out. You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley.”

Aww!

Lenny Kravitz‘s daughter went on to say that this very much separates the 34-year-old from other celebs:

“There are a lot of famous people who don’t let you forget that they’re famous. They bring Wembley home with them, if that makes sense. She really just turns into a normal person. It’s pretty crazy.”

Well, damn!!! Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

So sweet! Of course, we’ve heard plenty of stories of Taylor being super down-to-earth over the years. And here’s one from someone who REALLY knows all about it!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 26, 2024 17:07pm PDT

