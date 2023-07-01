1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Speaks Out About Husband Caleb Willingham’s Sudden Death: ‘I Am Devastated’

Tammy Slaton is “devastated” after the death of her husband Caleb Willingham.

As we previously reported, his stepmom Shirley Willingham confirmed to TMZ on Saturday morning that the 40-year-old passed away. No other details or a cause of death have been revealed at this time. And now, the 36-year-old is speaking out about the tragedy. She issued a statement to People, saying:

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Related: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Shares Final Messages In First Interview Since His Death

So, so heartbreaking. She also paid tribute to Caleb on Instagram, writing alongside several pictures of them together:

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness”

Meanwhile, TLC offered their condolences to Tammy and Caleb’s family. The network told People:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

So, so sad. For those who don’t know, the 1000-Lb Sisters star met her husband in 2022. They had been in a rehab facility in Gibsonburg, Ohio called Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center, where they were getting weight loss treatment. Things between them moved pretty fast. Caleb proposed in October 2022, and they got married a month later at the rehab center in front of 30 friends and family members. The television personality told People at the time:

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend. I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed.”

He went on to make a few appearances on her reality show. However, Tammy reportedly ended things in May. The two had not addressed the breakup rumors at the time, but sources told The Sun that she was getting ready to file for divorce.

No matter the status of their relationship, though, we cannot imagine how Tammy must be feeling after this tragedy. He was so young, and this seemed so sudden. We’re sending our condolences to her and Caleb’s family during this incredibly difficult time.

[Image via Tammy Slaton/Instagram]