1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton’s Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham Dead At 40

Tammy Slaton’s estranged husband Caleb Willingham has passed away at the age of 40.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his stepmom, Shirley Willingham, to TMZ on Saturday morning. At this time, no other details or a cause of death have been revealed.

For those who don’t know, Caleb made a few appearances alongside Tammy on the TLC reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters. The former couple met at a rehab facility in Ohio back in 2022 as they underwent weight loss treatment. Their whirlwind relationship moved fast as he proposed to the 36-year-old television personality that same year. And then, they got married in November. She shared with People at the time:

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend.”

However, their romance was short-lived. The Sun reported in May that the pair had broken up. While neither Tammy nor Caleb spoke out about the split, sources claimed to the outlet that they officially separated, and Tammy was filing for divorce, alleging:

“They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 lbs and hasn’t been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack.”

Although the duo attempted to work things out at first, it was too late. An insider said Tammy’s sisters Amy and Amanda “were already encouraging her to just move on,” and they felt it was the right decision for the reality star to part ways with Caleb:

“She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining. She would have to take care of him once he’s out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless. They got married after just knowing each other over the course of weeks, in rehab, and he’s still there.”

They added:

“She didn’t want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn’t able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery.”

Such sad news. At this time, neither Tammy nor her family members have commented on his untimely death. We’re sending love and light to Caleb’s family during this difficult time. Rest in peace…

[Image via Caleb Willingham/Instagram, Tammy Slaton/Instagram]