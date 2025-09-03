13 Going On 30 Child Star Says She Just Escaped Relationship With 'Wealthy Cult Leader'! WTF??

Christa B. Allen will forever be known to a whole generation or two as young Jenna from 13 Going on 30. In the classic body swap/time travel movie, Jennifer Garner plays the grown up version of her after making a wish. But the OG that made us love the character first? The real thing? That was Christa.

However, while she may be frozen in time in the hearts of filmgoers, her life has gone on. Heck, she’s even had time to pass 30 IRL! And her real life has apparently been pretty damn dramatic lately…

The actress — now 33 years old — posted an alarming video to her TikTok late last week, with a declaration over a video of her dancing and twirling in the sun:

“how it feels rebuilding your life after being in love with a charismatic wealthy cult leader who burned it to the ground”

We’re sorry, what?!? She was dating a “wealthy cult leader”?! What in the heck is going on, Miss Rink??

We’re so happy she’s apparently feeling wild and free and happy now, as evidenced by the video. But what happened to her? Who was this guy??

Christa said a bit more in her caption, writing:

“Let me be very clear: nobody can burn down your life unless you give them access to it. that’s the part I’ve had to own. So I’ve sat with the hardest questions: why did I trust him? Why did I hand over my power? Why did I silence my own inner knowing? The truth is, he was selling fairytales and from luxurious penthouses and private jets, I foolishly bought in.”

So this guy lured her in with his money and his lavish lifestyle… But was a cult leader?? Is she being hyperbolic there?? Because most of this sounds like a controlling, cheating jerk more than like… you know, a full-on religious grifter. She continued:

“What I learned is that even if you spend every waking moment with someone— studying, eating, traveling, working, building, dreaming— you still may not KNOW them. especially when you’re dealing with someone who lies as easily as they breathe. That realization shattered me, but it also forced me to rebuild from the ground up. And fire is also cleansing.”

Um… She finished:

“One day I’ll share the full story, but for now I’m walking forward with feet on solid ground and a heart that knows its strength.”

Sounds like a bad boyfriend for sure. But cult leader? Well, maybe there was something actually cultish about this guy? Dive a bit deeper into her Instagram feed, and there is quite a lot of what she refers to as “woo-woo” content, like talking about “miracles” and being on a “soul mission” and being “luminous fragments of the Divine”:

OK, that does sound a little like she could be under the influence of a culty guy. A few days ago she posted to her TikTok:

“When the ‘spiritual’ guy you were dating forced you to quit your job because he promised to take care of you… then left you with zero income while cheating and sleeping around with countless women while lying about it all…”

Yeesh!

Again, we have to ask… Who is this guy??

Back in 2020, Christa announced that she got engaged to her musical partner, producer Johnny What. But two years later, she posted a video getting extremely touchy with rapper The Game — and when fans demanded more context, she said simply that she was “a single woman doing single woman things.” Not a relationship, just some fun.

So at some point in the past three years she got involved with a rich guy who apparently treated her terribly! Awful to hear, though again — she says she’s free now, so phew!

