13 Going On 30 Star Turns 30 IRL -- See The ICONIC Way She Celebrated!

The OG Jenna Rink from 13 Going On 30 is officially 30 years old!!

Christa B. Allen, who starred as the younger version of Jennifer Garner’s character in the comedy, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday! To celebrate, many fans re-shared her legendary Halloween costume from 2020, in which she dressed up as the older version of herself.

In the TikTok, the Revenge alum captured herself getting ready for a night out on the town set to I Wanna Dance With Somebody. After getting her makeup on, she went to her closet to pick the perfect outfit, landing on an identical dress to the one Garner wore during the movie’s iconic Thriller flash mob scene! Just check out the similarities (below):

Christa didn’t bust any moves in her vid, so here’s the movie’s full dance scene, too!

Love that Allen paid so much attention to detail and brought back so many elements of Jenna’s costume!

See the 30-year-old grow up in front of your eyes (below)!

Fans have been LOVING this tribute, with one even remarking:

“The casting for that movie was impeccable cause how did she grow up & still look like Jennifer Garner?? ”

Seriously! All these years later and they still look like the same person!

Happy birthday, Christa!! Can’t believe you’re already 30! Time flies!!

[Image via Christa B. Allen/TikTok & Columbia Pictures/YouTube]