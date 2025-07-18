16 & Pregnant's Whitney Purvis Granted Bond After Involuntary Manslaughter Arrest -- Not Much Money, But...

There’s a major update in the shocking arrest of Whitney Purvis.

Weeks after the tragic death of her teenage son, the 16 & Pregnant alum was taken into police custody in Georgia earlier this month for involuntary manslaughter. Sadly, a man named John Mark Harris died from an overdose back in February. Whitney was allegedly the one who supplied him with the drug — something called Tranq, a combination of fentanyl and xylazine.

Since her arrest, Whitney was placed on suicide watch as she made concerning comments behind bars. She is also going through detox as she withdraws from her own drug use. Oof.

A lot has happened over the past few weeks for the 33-year-old MTV personality. And now, we have a new development in her case. According to online records viewed by People, Whitney can get out. She was granted bond during a court hearing on Thursday. And it was set for just $15,000. Whoa.

There are conditions to her bond, including that Whitney must continue treatment, not use drugs or alcohol, submit to monthly drug screenings, not directly or indirectly contact the victim’s family, and stick to a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. However, there’s a bit of a twist here. While the former reality star was granted bond, jail records show she has not been released from the Floyd County Correctional Institution as of this writing. As Deputy Corey Bowers, the Public Information Officer for Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, pointed out to People:

“She is still in our facility, just because someone is granted a bond does not mean they will bond out.”

Huh. Is Whitney too busy detoxing to leave? Is there no one who is able to — or willing to — pay to get her out? We’ll have to wait and see what she does.

