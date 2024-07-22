16 & Pregnant Alum Dead At 27 -- Leaving Behind 3 Children

This is such sad news for 16 and Pregnant fans…

Autumn Crittendon, who was on Season 5 of the MTV hit, has passed away at only 27. Her sister, Misty Crittendon broke the news in a now-deleted Facebook post on Sunday. As first reported by Starcasm, the announcement read:

“To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold. You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye… how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth.”

Heartbreaking…

Related: TikTok Star Bella Brave Dead At Just 10 Years Old

Misty went on to recall the horrifying moment she learned of Autumn’s death, writing:

“Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there.. But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road. I went down the hall to check the rooms to make sure you weren’t hiding back there, but they laid empty.. quiet.. I went where you were last and just stood there in disbelief.. how was my baby sister gone? I was just talking to her.”

Her thoughts immediately went to denial, and she described herself as “empty, broken”. She also promised to keep her sister’s three “babies” — Drake, 10, an unnamed son, 5, and an unnamed daughter, 18 months — safe and cared for:

“No way this is real life. It’s not real. Begging God to give you back to us.. I seen the shirt you were wearing and I held it so tight, I smelled it for so long as I just stood there empty, broken, finally allowing myself a moment to fall apart while I knew the kids were okay and I was alone. I’ll hold that shirt close to my heart forever. We are gonna make sure these babies are okay. Your memory will not fade over time. It will live on every moment of every day.”

Gut-wrenching. Gone far too soon.

Right now, the reality star’s cause of death is still a mystery and under investigation, but TMZ reported on Monday she’d been having some health problems as of late. According to the reports, she was found unresponsive by her stepdad, who then called 911. Paramedics attempted to perform CPR and revive her, to no avail. The outlet claimed Autumn was struggling with diabetes, kidney problems, and blood pressure issues. It’s also said she was complaining of heartburn and sickness recently, and was planning to see a doctor.

So, so sad. Our hearts go out to Autumn’s family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.

[Image via MTV/YouTube/Autumn Crittendon/Facebook]