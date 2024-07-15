TikTok Star Bella Brave Dead At Just 10 Years Old -- Days After Being Put In Medically Induced Coma

It’s a sad day for the TikTok community.

Last week we reported that 10-year-old TikTok star Bella Brave, who was battling Hirschsprung’s disease and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), had been placed in a medically induced coma after developing a viral infection in her lungs and possibly the chronic disease Bronchiolitis Obliterans, according to her mother KylaCT.

The mom told fans that doctors at the time weren’t sure if Bella would “survive,” but she remained hopeful. But sadly, the little girl just passed away.

Related: Richard Simmons Was ‘Grateful’ To Be ‘Alive’ On B-Day Just One Day Before Death

Kyla took to TikTok on Sunday to reveal the devastating news alongside a video of the late 10-year-old dancing in an adorable purple dress. She wrote:

“Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. #bellabrave”

@kylact Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19pm ET Bella passed peacefully in our arms. Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave. Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy. ???? #bellabrave ♬ Never Enough – Loren’s Version – Loren Allred

So, so tragic.

The mourning mother followed up the news with a statement to People, adding:

“Everything is hard without her. Please help me let the world know I need them to share with us how Bella touched their lives, helped them or how she lives on in their hearts & lives. Don’t ever stop sharing her love and light. Don’t let her memory ever fade. Continue to be brave, be closer to God and love each other fiercely, for her. Though she be but little, she is fierce … She was fearless. What ever she faced I never saw fear in her. She taught me bravery.”

Prior to her death, the outlet asked the little girl what she imagined Heaven to be like. She described the following:

“Heaven has a lot of clouds, a big castle built of clouds. God would be there.”

Our hearts are with all of Bella’s loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Images via KylaCT/Instagram]