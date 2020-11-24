21 Savage’s Younger Brother Killed In London Stabbing

This is so tragic.

21 Savage’s younger brother Terrell Davis, also known as drill rapper TM1way, passed away on Sunday night after being stabbed in London. He was 27.

The Savage Mode artist took to Instagram to mourn the loss, posting photos including a sweet throwback pic of the two of them as children. He captioned the post:

“can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back”

A source for DailyMail.com shared about the sudden passing affecting the famous No Heart performer:

“He’ll be devastated, however, the whole family are. Terrell was a good guy, he used to live on the estate but had moved away. But he was round visiting his grandmother yesterday and had gone to the shops for her as she’s elderly and we are in the middle of a pandemic. He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend. This was someone he’d known for a long time. They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue.”

How awful.

The insider added about the 28-year-old and TM1way, sharing:

“They are brothers. They used to speak on the phone quite a bit and on WhatsApp. I don’t think Savage has been back to Britain for a while because he’s had some legal problems in the US.”

They continued:

“Terrell didn’t have any enemies that I knew of and he wasn’t involved with any gangs. He just focused on his music. He was really good rapper and was on the verge of doing big things. He wanted to be like his brother. Everyone is in shock.”

A spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police confirmed that an investigation into the fatal stabbing is underway, though no arrests have yet been made.

21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, previously lost his brother Quantivayus Joseph after he was shot in a “botched drug deal,” according to a 2016 Fader profile.

He was born in the UK and moved to Atlanta, Georgia after his parents split. Years later, he was detained by ICE over immigration issues for overstaying his visa. Meanwhile, his brother Terrell was raised in England; the two share a father, Kevin Emmons.

This is such a devastating story. We’ll be keeping 21 Savage and his family in our thoughts. Rest in peace, Terrell.

