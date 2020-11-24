Getty Heir Found Dead In Hotel At 52

On Monday, Getty heir John Gilbert Getty was found dead in a San Antonio hotel room. He was only 52.

John was the son of composer Gordon Getty and grandson of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. TMZ reported that no foul play is suspected in his passing, though an autopsy is still pending.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gordon shared:

“With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son, John Gilbert Getty. John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September. John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be deeply missed.”

Ivy posted a number of touching remembrances of her late father to her Instagram Stories, as well as some sweet photos. The 25-year-old wrote on her page:

“I hate to post something so soon, but people have taken it upon themselves to share the news I wish I could have released myself. I’ll write something better later….my father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter. Love you so much Dad….life is cruel sometimes…. I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now…”

So sad. R.I.P.

[Image via Ivy Getty/Instagram]