90 Day Fiancé Alum Says Married NYC Sports Star Hit On Her When She Nannied His Kid!

Stephanie Matto had quite the experience nannying for a famous NYC sportsman…

In a TikTok video posted to her account over the weekend, the 90 Day Fiancé alum opened up about an unsettling nanny gig she was abruptly FIRED from. She’s never been able to share the full story of since she signed an NDA — and still can’t say everything, like the guy’s name. But she did tiptoe around what happened, and it sounds pretty creepy…

Related: Ben Affleck Would Divorce J.Lo ‘On Grounds Of Temporary Insanity’ If He Could!

She explained she was hired “immediately” by the “high-profile family” after interviewing, and that things seemed pretty normal at first… Except for Daddy:

“This job seemed like any other job, very routine. The daughter was super well-behaved. But there was one thing that was very, very strange, and that was the father.”

Uh oh.

The 33-year-old, who recently shared a story about dating an HBO star who was into STRANGE stuff, explained that she and the married dad rarely interacted. But if he was there while she was caring for the child, she’d make him a sandwich or chat. But she apparently had no idea he was a famous sports star! Without spilling who, she dished, “When I told my stepdad who I was working for, his jaw dropped.” So it MUST have been someone pretty major!

But weird things started happening… She recalled:

“I told him that I was in acting school and he said, ‘Oh, I should have figured. You’re so beautiful.’ I took the compliment, but now looking back on it, I see that this was a red flag.”

Then he once “[pressed] his body against” hers while trying to reach something. She brushed it off, but then there was more.

She got a new Instagram follower with the same team logo that he’d boast on clothing items. She recalled:

“This account that’s following me starts to slide in my DMs and is saying things like, ‘You’re so very beautiful.’ ‘I wish I could get a chance to get to know you.’”

EW!

She continued:

“At this point, I think it’s maybe, I don’t know, like a 1% chance that it is this guy”

But that chance was enough for her to take action. The reality star messaged him back, saying, “If it is who I think it is, they need to stop.” And IMMEDIATELY after, the account not only stopped following her, it got deleted! Like the guy knew he was busted?? And within a couple days, she was suddenly fired from her job! With no reason given:

“A couple of hours later, I noticed that this person is no longer following me and they’re no longer on Instagram. And two days later I get a text message from the family letting me know that they no longer need my nannying services.”

Yikes! Sounds like it was the guy to us! But which guy..? Watch her full video (below):

She’s not saying for sure it was the same dude… But it really sounds like it. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via TLC/YouTube & Stephanie Matto/TikTok]