Ben Affleck Would Divorce Jennifer Lopez 'On Grounds Of Temporary Insanity' If He Could -- OUCH!

WHOA!

We’ve heard some varying takes on the Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage problem rumors. Some think this too shall pass and they’ll make it through the rough patch. Others say divorce is imminent. But no one has said any s**t this cold before! Damn!

A source supposedly close to Ben spilled to Page Six on Monday, claiming it’s WAY too late to fix things. And Ben is so over it, he’s shocked he ever tried to reconcile with this Gigli co-star at all!

Brace yourself. The insider said:

“If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Oof. Our hearts hurt just reading that! Is it really possible Ben is already out the door like that? Well… we guess we know he’s literally out the door, he’s living in a different house.

However, he also was photographed putting on a unified front with Jen on Monday. The couple were snapped driving home (??) together from a school function. They even had big smiles for the camera. And true, Ben’s was wildly unconvincing…

However, just the fact he’s still willing to put on a show with J.Lo really goes against this report he’s long gone, right? It’s not a sign things are great, but it’s a sign they’re still fighting… isn’t it?

What do YOU think, Perezcious marriage experts??

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Amazon/YouTube.]