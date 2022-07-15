90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Says Wife Karine LIED About Being A Human Trafficking Victim?!

A 90 Day Fiancé star is making some serious allegations against his estranged wife!

Appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on Thursday, Paul Staehle accused his wife Karine Martins of lying about being a victim of human trafficking — amid a slew of other domestic violence accusations and a custody battle they are facing.

Related: American Judge Kidnapped After Hiring 2 Prostitutes In Rio De Janeiro

In the new Instagram Live chat, the TLC personality talked about a custody battle over his two children, Pierre and Ethan, who are currently in foster care. Shockingly, Paul claimed at one point that Karine moved out and is allegedly taking advantage of a program meant to help human trafficking victims. He explained:

“She’s in a government … program where they give her—they gave her a house. This thing is like three levels. It’s huge. She gets all her bills paid and taken care of, so she’s set up.”

After suggesting that she was having trouble at work, he continued:

“She quit her job and moved in that house, so she’s able to relax, don’t have to worry about work, don’t have to worry about paying bills. From my understanding, they’re gonna give her a car. So then she’ll have a car, I guess they paid for her car and her car insurance. Then she told me, after I gave her all the furniture in my house, she said, ‘Oh, yeah, the program was gonna give me all new furniture, but I don’t want to wait two weeks.'”

The reason she is getting all of this help, he added, is because she is claiming to be a “victim of human trafficking,” adding:

“So as a victim of human trafficking, they’re giving us all this free stuff.”

Surprised by that allegation, the host asked for more details, such as who she was allegedly trafficked by. Paul had no desire to get into that, saying:

“I’m not getting into it, man, we were on television show. We were on a TV show for four years. So I mean, apparently she’s a victim of human trafficking. I won’t get into it, but someone else took her in there, the claims were made that she was, you know, came to America and everything else. And she was human trafficked and things against her will all the stuff.”

Nati than asked more directly:

“By you?”

Candidly, Paul revealed:

“Apparently, that was one of the claims.”

Wow!

The 39-year-old went on to allege that Catholic Charities of Louisville, Kentucky were involved in the program helping his wife (and receiving federal funding to do so). Later in the interview, Paul noted that Karine had a successful OnlyFans account that funded her fashion collection and trips, but she took down her account fearing the program might stop supporting her.

Rightfully caught off guard by the allegations, Nati tried to get some more deets from Paul, wondering:

“She’s not a victim of human trafficking, right?”

The reality star didn’t sound too convincing with his answer, but he seemed to think she was lying largely based on the fact that they have been followed on TV for years:

“I don’t know man. I don’t know how it even got that far. We were on a TV show for four years. I mean, we had a camera crew so far up our wazoo for a long time, so it’s beyond me [how she could be trafficked].”

The couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but even on that series, they had a rocky relationship. The series depicted their attempt to move to Karine’s home country of Brazil, but Paul was denied a visa due to a former criminal record. Karine then moved to the US, and while they wanted to get her an American visa, they did not because the process was too expensive. Karine and Catholic Charities of Louisville have yet to respond to the allegations.

Related: Search For Missing Family Of 4 Ends In Tragedy

Paul also gave an update on his children, who, as we mentioned, are now in foster care. In June, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children listed Pierre as missing, and said that he could be with his father, according to In Touch magazine. Police even put out a missing persons bulletin. As of July 3, it was reported that he was “located and safe.” According to TMZ, Paul denied kidnapping Pierre, insisting they’d been on a long work trip since June.

Paul’s parents reportedly called Child Protection Services after Paul turned Pierre over to them following the missing child report. The young boy was reunited with his 1-year-old brother at a foster home. As for why they were taken away from their parents, that has to do with the their allegedly abusive relationship.

On July 1, 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates said on IG Live via In Touch that Paul told him that Karine went to a judge in the custody battle and accused Paul of trying to kill her. The judge reportedly got “pissed off and took the kids away from both Paul and Karine and even Paul’s mom.” Speaking to Nati, Paul said the last time he saw his son was July 1 “when the whole thing went down.”

The couple’s most recent court day was on Monday. It seems trouble is far from over for these two. To hear more from Paul – including cheating allegations, questions over their youngest son’s paternity test, and details of an alleged domestic violence incident involving biting – watch the full interview (below).

Certainly a very tense situation. We hope the kids remain safe and protected while their parents figure things out in court.

[Image via 90 Day Fiancé/YouTube]