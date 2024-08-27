90210 BFFs Tori Spelling & Brian Austin Green Blame Exes For 18-Year Fallout!

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green are opening up about their estrangement.

The mom of five stopped by Brian’s Oldish podcast on Monday, and the two really dove into the 18-year period between when Beverly Hills, 90210 wrapped and when they reconnected. Such a long hiatus for a friendship! We’re glad they reconnected before it was too late…

Thinking back to one of their final conversations around 2000 when the show ended, Tori explained:

“I remember our last conversation and the last thing we said to each other before those 18 years. I was crying. I remember crying that we were going to lose touch because we were so close. It was almost like going through a divorce or something.”

To Brian, the show ending didn’t mean they had to sever ties. But, amid her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and former co-star Vincent Young, he felt Tori withdrew:

“What I remember is going by Vincent’s house to see you multiple days after we wrapped and trying to keep a connection going. But it got to the point where I just never got that from you.”

And that’s not the extent of it! Years later during a “90210 DVD release party,” the distance continued as they were both with their respective partners at the time — Dean McDermott and Megan Fox:

“You were married to Dean and I was with Megan when we were still just dating — you guys got there and you never said hello to me once. I just kept missing you guys and then you were gone.”

Hmm. Is he implying their significant others didn’t want them hanging out either? Just how close were they?? Well, they dated in real life earlier in 90210’s run and Tori has been very vocal about her feelings toward BAG. So we can understand exes being a little wary…

Unfortunately neither reached out, so each felt the cold shoulder. Brian explained:

“It was just this thing of like, ‘She just doesn’t want to be my friend.’ I genuinely felt that way. I tried to visit you and I would call you. When that wasn’t reciprocated and so I gave up. I didn’t know what was going on in your life.”

Yikes! But it seems the distance predated Dean and Megan. We mentioned the Vincent Young of it all. And Tori squarely blames that relationship for her losing touch:

“On my part, I lost myself in that relationship [with Vincent] again as I had done previously in relationships. That relationship was not a good relationship for me and toward the end I got wrapped up and things weren’t good.”

And she wasn’t the only one who she felt was consumed by love! Tori said Brian’s relationship with ex Vanessa Marcil was a major part of why she took a step back from their friendship:

“That relationship was frustrating to see from a friend’s perspective who loves someone so much. To see what is going on and see how your friend is treated and not be OK with it.”

Shots fired! She continued that she knew she couldn’t step in:

“But also knowing that you can’t really say anything because the person has to go through their own experience and go on their journey.”

Tori added:

“I shied away from you because you weren’t a fan of [my] relationship [with Vincent]. You had a good working relationship with Vincent but I don’t think you felt like our personal relationship was something that was correct for me. My process was different and I would shy away from those that would really fight for me. I never stopped thinking about you and never stopped wanting to reach out and reconnect.”

Brian responded:

“I still showed up. I had come to terms with knowing that wasn’t a good relationship but you are my sister so there is no cut-off.”

So was it how they felt about each other’s partners? Or how the partners felt about their history and vibe together? Hmm…

Either way, we’re glad everyone is mature enough to get along again. You can listen to their full conversation (below):

Thoughts??

