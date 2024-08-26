Rose McGowan’s Biggest ‘Regret’ In Complicated Friendship With The Late Shannen Doherty

Rose McGowan is opening up about her complex friendship with Shannen Doherty.

In Friday’s episode of the late actress’ podcast Let’s Be Clear, Rose reflected on the pair’s friendship, her biggest regrets, and the last time she saw Shannen before she died from cancer. As Perezcious readers know, the pair had a complicated relationship after Rose replaced Shannen on Charmed, showing up to play the Halliwells’ half-sister, Paige Matthews, beginning in 2001. Of course, that was the same year Shannen (AKA Prue Halliwell) was fired amid a rift with co-star Alyssa Milano.

In the podcast episode, Rose noted that at the time she “joined Charmed [she] did not understand the backstory” and was “just trying to keep [her] head above water.” She explained “they made it sound like she was difficult,” elaborating elsewhere:

“I was just told she was fired and nobody talked about her. […] I was very famous at that point, but I was persona non grata, non-hirable. I caused disruptions everywhere I went. This is something that Shannen [and I] later talked about that she related to: the weight of what it’s like to have the media machine lie about you.”

Despite pressure, Rose refused to lean into the “war” everyone wanted her to start with Shannen:

“From the get go, every question was like, ‘Do you think Shannen Doherty hates you?’ ‘Do you think she’s jealous of you?’ ‘What do you think?’ And I refused to take the bait. They wanted me to start a war with her, and I was like, absolutely not. And to her credit, she absolutely did not do that either.”

Because of their history, many assumed they were in a bad place at the time of Shannen’s death. But it was actually quite the opposite! McGowan shared that they had been on good terms for a while — except the whole thing played out in private. This is one of Rose’s big regrets right now, as she candidly shared:

“I do regret not doing the podcast with her, but at the same time, I think because so much of our relationship had played out publicly, that to have that period of time just for us was really special.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum died at age 53 in July after a years-long cancer battle. Now, Rose regrets that she didn’t have more time with Shannen, too. She added:

“I wish I could have gotten to know her sooner. I don’t know how that would have happened, but I wish we could have. We both despised corporate feminism, as I call it, like slogans, and fake activists, and people that are just doing it for the clicks and the glory, but without actually putting in the work and the trauma that it takes to do that work.”

The Jawbreaker star acknowledged that she and Shannen were very similar, including in the way they both preferred directing to acting. Rose recalled:

“She really lived so many lives in one life, and that I certainly relate to. I know a lot of us can, but she lived life on a grand scale with gusto and just badass fun. One of the things we learned, I think, from each other by being outspoken was actually how much more similar we were than different.”

As for their last interaction, Rose recalled:

“About a month before she died, we got to be together just alone, just me and her, for the first time ever, and for the first time in 25 years. It was so cool, and we just actually didn’t want the night to end. And it was both wholesome and — that word is so dorky, but here we are. It was sweet.”

Aw! The precious alone time they shared was the perfect opportunity for them to heal old wounds and grow closer, she noted:

“She told me stuff that I’d never known, and I told her stuff that she didn’t know. And she had some questions for me, and I answered them and vice versa.”

This get-together was also the first time the Scream alum, 50, learned Shannen was preparing to try a new “experimental treatment” for her health condition prior to passing. She reflected:

“I had a feeling when she said about the treatment, I just had this feeling that this was not really going to go well, and she looked frightened for the first time. She was frightened. And I gave her a big hug, and I told her I loved her.”

Their time together may have been cut short, but at least Rose was able to tell Shannen just how she felt while she still could! That in and of itself is a bittersweet gift. So glad they were on good terms and shared such special moments before this tragic death, even despite the regrets that Rose has now in how things played out around them.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Avalon]