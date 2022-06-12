A Very Honest Review Of Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour! PLUS, The Latest Attraction To Hit Las Vegas! Our Thoughts! | Perez Hilton and Family

Perez does not mince words. He also speaks out giving his always true opinion and without fear. He went to see Dua Lipa in concert and hasA LOT of observations – as well as some highlights from the show! Plus, a former Disney imagineer opened a new ride on the Las Vegas strip! We took the kids and we all share what we think! Watch!

